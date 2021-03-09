Deadly smoke set to return to kitchens as Modi government cuts LPG subsidies

Text size:

Mumbai / New Delhi: Five years ago, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis offered Indian women a chance to dramatically improve their lives by subsidizing cooking fuel as part of what has become one of its most famous campaigns. administration.

Now crippled by a growing budget deficit, New Delhi has slowly reduced the size of these aid packages – a change that risks upsetting female voters and potentially exposing millions of people to higher pollution levels.

In Allauddinnagar, a village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Laxmi Kishore, a 35-year-old housewife, is worried. Cooking food for her family was an ordeal that involved using cheap fuels like cow dung, crops, and wood, which burn with a sooty flame and left her with watery, choked eyes. When the Modis program made liquefied petroleum gas cylinders affordable for her a few years ago, she was breathing more easily.

Now Kishore is preparing to return to her earthen stove and the smoke fuels used by her ancestors because the grant that landed in her account every time she refilled a bottle has ceased to arrive. Her husband lost his job as a cashier at a highway restaurant in the last few years of the Covid-19 lockdown, making a kitchen cylinder unaffordable for them without the handout.

I dread a return to my previous pain, she said. It will mean less sleep and suffering in the smoke again.

Provisions for LPG cooking fuel subsidies were halved in the federal budget for the fiscal year ending March 2022 to 124.8 billion rupees ($ 1.7 billion) from 255 billion rupees one year earlier. A spokesperson for India’s petroleum ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The program launched in 2016 by the Modi government offered cash rebates for the purchase of an LPG connection and a loan for the first can of fuel and stove. More than 80 million women from extremely poor households had received such LPG connections as of January 1 of this year. The government announced plans in the last federal budget to extend the benefits to an additional 10 million households, mostly located in remote forests and hilly areas.

To help the poor struggling with lockouts, the government also offered free three-cylinder LPG refills last year. The consumption of LPG in India in 2020 exceeded that of gasoline for the first time in a calendar year, according to government data.

But the free supplies were a one-time move, and the CFO of Indian Oil Corp., the largest bottle retailer, said last month that the government last year stopped subsidizing fuel for consumers except in the most remote areas.

Meanwhile, LPG prices have soared across the country. The cost of a typical LPG bottle sold by Indian Oil in Delhi has risen 40% since November to Rs 819.

Providing cooking gas has been one of the biggest successes of Modis’ flagship wellness programs, which also included building toilets and houses for the poor.

The elephant in the room is rising prices, said Arati Jerath, New Delhi-based author and political analyst. The GPL program started out as a very popular program, but it fell apart due to the increase in prices. Modi will have to come up with a new emotional problem as the government runs out of money to engage in populist measures.

LPG is essential for reducing domestic pollution in India. The country has the highest cases of premature death in the world due to emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels, including coal and petroleum products, according to research done by Harvard University in collaboration with others. academic institutions.

Removing subsidies and increasing prices will likely affect LPG consumption, especially in rural areas where alternatives such as firewood, agricultural residues, manure cakes are readily available, according to researcher Ashok Sreenivas. main to Prayas, a functioning Indian defense group. in energy policy.

An increase in the use of alternative solid fuels will certainly have an impact on the health of women and children in rural areas, as these release particles that can cause diseases such as lung cancer, heart disease and even strokes, he said.

India faces issues other than price in getting the poorest populations to switch to cleaner fuels. Availability is also an issue in remote areas that are hard to reach, Prayas said in a December report. India’s petroleum ministry said beneficiaries of the program received fewer than two of the three free top-ups offered over nine months last year.

Indoor air pollution, mainly from the burning of solid fuels like wood, dried dung and biomass, contributed to more than one million deaths in 2010, making it the second biggest health risk factor in India, according to a 2015 report by the Steering Committee on Air Pollution and Health Problems.

The International Energy Agency, in a special report last month, said that despite the recent success of expanding LPG coverage in rural areas, 660 million Indians have not fully switched to fuels. modern and clean cooking facilities. Higher costs and fewer subsidies could make it more difficult to attract new users. Vehicle exhaust fumes, industrial emissions and other factors have already made India 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world.

The task of encouraging the poor to use cleaner fuel becomes even more difficult, with millions of people losing their jobs during the pandemic. Poor households are more sensitive to higher fuel prices, as they can easily switch to cheaper alternatives for which they only have to pay pennies a day, rather than spending up to $ 11 per cylinder up front. .

Prices are rising and the government has stopped compensating us, said Kaushal Kishore, Laxmis’ husband. I can’t afford LPG anymore and this is my last bottle until I get a job.Bloomberg

