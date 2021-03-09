The inoculation campaign was reinforced after the vaccination of PM Modi; more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered in March

More … than 20 lakh people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on March 8, the highest in one day to date, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to more than 2.3 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As on day 52 of COVID-19 vaccination campaign (March 8), 20.19,723 doses of vaccine were administered. Of these, 17.15,380 beneficiaries were vaccinated during 28,884 sessions for the first dose and 3.04343 health workers (TS) and frontline workers (field agents) received the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The 17,15,380 beneficiaries include 12,22,351 aged over 60 and 2,21,148 aged 45 to 60 with specified comorbidities.

“India has recorded a significant achievement in its national COVID-19 vaccination campaign which was rolled out from January 16. More than two million doses of the vaccine were administered within 24 hours,” the ministry said.

A total of 230,08733 doses of vaccine were administered through 4,05,517 sessions, according to the interim report until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

These include 70,75,010 TS (1st dose), 37,39,478 TS (2nd dose), 67,92,319FLW (1st dose) and 3,25,972 GA (2nd dose), 7,01,80 9 beneficiaries over the age of 45 years old with specific comorbidities (1st dose) and 43,74,145 beneficiaries aged over 60 years.

(Image source: Pixabay)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report an increase in new daily cases of COVID-19. They total 84.04 percent of new cases reported within 24 hours.

A total of 15,388 new infections were recorded in a 24 hour duration. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 8,744. It is followed by Kerala with 1,412 new cases, while Punjab reported 1,229 new cases, the ministry said.

“Eight states, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are showing an upward trajectory in new daily cases,” the ministry said.

India’s active workload has reached 1.87.462 which comprises 1.67 percent of the country’s total infections.

Showing the distribution of new cases over a 24-hour period, the ministry said four states Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura had not reported any new cases of COVID-19, while Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala have reported over 1,000 new cases.