



Daily political briefing today Northern Ireland's Jewish community is struggling to get kosher meat for Passover due to the post-Brexit trade disruption, the DUP has said. Arlene Foster, the country's prime minister, said the issue was of great concern. In London, Boris Johnson defended his government's actions against the Northern Ireland protocol on Monday, saying his critics would be pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the latest dispute with the EU. The bloc is threatening legal action against the UK's decision to unilaterally extend grace periods intended to ease trade problems across the Irish Sea. Speaking from Downing Street on Monday, the PM said these post-Brexit startup problems could be resolved with goodwill and imagination. It comes after Brexit Minister David Frost wrote an article in the Telegraph last weekend, saying that Brussels was driven by ill will towards the UK. Eric Mamer, a spokesperson for the European Commission, dismissed the claim, saying the bloc worked with a very, very uniform temperament. Key points Show last update

1615284763 Jewish community struggles to get kosher meat for Passover due to NI protocol, says DUP Northern Ireland’s Jewish community is struggling to get kosher meat for Passover due to the post-Brexit trade disruption, the DUP has said. Arlene Foster, the Prime Minister of the country, said: This is something of great concern. We have a very small Jewish community here in Northern Ireland. I am very concerned about the fact that they cannot access kosher meat. Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 10:12 AM 1615283572 Minister should do more for social workers, according to sector Ministers must do more to support forgotten social workers, industry organizations said. It comes after former health secretary Jeremy Hunt criticized the chancellor for not prioritizing social care in his budget last week. He said the announcement gave little hope for [a] social care sector bruised and demoralized by the pandemic. My colleague Jon sharman has the details: Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 9:52 AM 1615282124 Government to crack down on Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter protests A further crackdown on protests by Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter is needed because of their enormous downside, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said. The government could ban protests from blocking parliament, courts or newspaper distribution. We have to think about the sometimes enormous inconvenience caused to other people in carrying out their legal activities, Mr Buckland said. Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 9:28 AM 1615280760 Strong framework needed for research collaboration in China, academic report suggests The government should create a strong framework to deal with China’s influence in British universities, a new academic report has suggested. Co-authored by the Prime Minister’s brother Jo Johnson, the report warned that the UK’s dependence on a neo-totalitarian power in research and higher education was a point of vulnerability. However, as China prepares to oust the United States as Britain’s most important research partner, the authors said decoupling would be against the national interest. Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 9:06 AM 1615279530 Domestic policy Heres Adam forrest with our daily politics roundup, which covers the latest Brexit row and politicians’ reactions to the Harry and Meghan interview. Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 8:45 AM 1615278384 Palace should end silence on Meghan Markles racism allegations, Labor Party says Labor has said Buckingham Palace should end its silence on allegations of racism made against an anonymous member of the Royal Family by Meghan Markle. Allegations, accusations have been made, they obviously need to be looked into, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said. Mr Ashworth added that it was a question for the palace and that they will have to come up with a process. Our Deputy Political Editor Rob merrick to the story: Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 8:26 AM 1615277151 Labor Party urges government to hold germ games to prepare for future pandemics Labor has urged the government to hold germ games to prepare for future pandemics. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the country was vulnerable and exposed to this pandemic, adding that it would be unforgivable for the same to happen again. Getting on the right foot has cost lives. Labor would take the lead in the face of future threats. Future resilience against pandemics is not a choice. It is a necessity, Mr Ashworth is expected to say in a speech to the left-wing think tank IPPR later today. Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 8:05 AM 1615276354 Prime Minister says critics will be pleasantly surprised by outcome of last European conflict Boris Johnson on Monday insisted the latest row with the EU over post-Brexit trade deals will end well. Here is our political editor Andrew Woodcock with more details: Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 7:52 AM 1615275999 Morning and welcome to The independents UK political coverage. Rory sullivanMarch 9, 2021 7:46 AM

