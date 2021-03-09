Brutal assault on woman in Turkey highlights domestic violence

She lay unconscious and lifeless on the road, but he kept kicking her.

Their crying five-year-old daughter begged him to stop, but he kept hitting and slapping her in the face, and banging his head against the sidewalk. The neighbors asked him to leave her alone, but he glared at them and told them to mind their own business.

The incident on March 6 was recorded on a cell phone and then uploaded to the internet, shocking much of Turkey. And when police finally caught up with 27-year-old Brahim Zarap, he complained that he was manhandled by the Good Samaritans who prevented him from fleeing after allegedly beating his 24-year-old ex-wife in the city. by Samsun.

He swore to press charges.

The grim incident, which takes place in the vicinity of International Women’s Day, highlighted what activists have described as an epidemic of violence against women in Turkey, often perpetrated by husbands, lovers and male relatives. .

In the first 65 days of 2021, at least 67 women in Turkey were murdered, according to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, a women’s rights group.

Ankara’s conservative and right-wing government, which has agitated to withdraw Turkey from an international convention guaranteeing women’s rights, appears to have sensed the volatility of the moments and taken aggressive action.

Mr Zarap, who appears to be linked to the Radical Nationalist Party which is the junior coalition partner in President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government, has been arrested for attempted murder, according to the Samsun prosecutor’s office. The 24-year-old victim and her daughter were offered protection by social service agencies.

All necessary models of social services and psychosocial support will be provided to the mother and our child, said Zehra Zumrut, Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services.

Ms. Zumrut and Justice Minister Abdlhamit Gl Seluk both swore that Mr. Zarap would be severely punished.

But many rights activists are also outraged by violence against women and what they describe as the Erdogan governments’ disregard for women’s rights. On Monday, police attempted to block an annual gathering of women seeking to mark International Women’s Day with a march along Istanbul’s historic landmark, Istiklal Street. Opposition political parties have called on the government not to use the Covid-19 pandemic to stop an even larger march scheduled for Monday evening.

Government spokesman Fahrettin Altun seized the rainbow-colored flags raised at the rallies to denounce the protests for what he described as an LGBT + program. We strongly oppose the corruption of concepts such as freedom and tolerance for gay propaganda, and targeting our families and children in this way, he said in a speech broadcast on television.

Activists say systemic failures and government inaction lead to violence against women. Samsun’s wife, who is not identified for her protection, had divorced her alleged violence and repeatedly tried to warn police of her brutality to no avail, an activist said.

She had filed a complaint repeatedly, said Melek Onder of the We Will Stop Femicide network. The restraining order had been issued. Despite this, our friend was not protected.

Beyond law enforcement failures, a culture of impunity permeates Turkey rooted in the traditional values ​​that are celebrated by the current government in Ankara. The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown damaged the social and economic power of women, with many being forced to stay at home to care for children after schools closed.

Women want to divorce, separate, work, get an education, they want to make their own life decisions, just like men, she said. But they [run into] the patriarchy which refuses this and wants to oppress it with violence. Men who don’t accept women’s decisions cannot accept women’s decisions, just like in Samsun, this is the main root of violence.

Protesters in Istanbul (5 Mart)

On Monday, Turkish authorities revealed that the possible murderer of another woman, Mervenur Polat, had wrapped the body of the 20-year-old in aluminum foil and hid her in an attic for more than four years. month. The suspect claims she died of a drug overdose.

How relaxed the men are is inevitable, Ms Onder said. They think they can kill women, hide it and get away with no punishment.

According to reports, Mr Zarap told police he lost his temper when he said his ex-wife told him he could no longer see their five-year-old daughter. Ms Onder described the excuse as part of a model by which violent men seek to reduce their sentences by blaming their own crimes on their victims.