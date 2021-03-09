China plans to add maritime transport to world’s largest emissions trading system

The world’s largest Emissions Trading System (ETS) was launched last month, and shipping was warned today that it could be included.

While maritime transport has focused on the proposal of European unions to include maritime transport in its emissions trading system, further east, China has set up its own system from February 1 and defined the criteria for other industries to be included.

For starters, the new national program focuses on the thermal energy sector, which accounts for nearly half of countries’ carbon emissions and 14% of the global total, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

According to Week in china, an independent publication based in Hong Kong, the end goal is to include any company that released more than 26,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (or its equivalent) in a year between 2013 and 2019 as part of the President Xi Jinpings’ attempt to cap his carbon emissions at the end of this decade. The threshold of 26,000 tonnes will probably have an impact on some of the shipbuilders as well as on the main shipping companies.

The new Chinese program will seek to replicate the success of its 16-year-old counterpart in the EU. The sources also say Splash which Beijing is watching closely to see how the likely inclusion of European shipping in its ETS plays out before making the decision to do the same. If Europe applies the ETS only to domestic travel within Europe, China should follow suit. However, if Europe applies the program to all travel to Europe from origin, many of which will come from China, then China should adjust its approach accordingly so that there is no double counting. Regardless of the pollution from ships in China’s coastal waters, these are frankly very small fries.

Tim Huxley, chairman of Hong Kong-based Mandarin Shipping, said that while there was no word yet on the new program impacting shipping, he saw it as inevitable.

Zhang Lingfang, a professor at Dalian Maritime University, said China’s carbon trading system is still at an early stage and needs more legislative support to work. Many Chinese municipal projects have not taken off in recent years.

“First, national-level legislation is still needed to strengthen the foundations of the carbon trading system, then guide companies to market while gradually extending coverage to more industries, including petrochemicals, shipping, aviation, construction, steel industry and so on to increase the level of participation of the whole society, ”said Zhang.

Wei Zhuang, regional director of BIMCO based in Shanghai, said Splash: As far as we understand, the recent program did not specify any details regarding the shipping industry and China is still considering how to handle the shipping and shipbuilding industry with regards to GHGs.

Ralph Leszczynski, global head of research at Banchero Costa, said shipping is likely to be very low on the priority list as China sets itself to meet Xis’ green targets.

When it comes to carbon emissions, China’s power sector is really the big elephant in the room, because despite all the talk about renewables, at least two-thirds of China’s power generation comes from still coal-fired power plants, Leszczynski said. If gas-powered utilities are added, then 80% of electricity in China is produced from fossil fuels.

In addition, China accounts for well over 50% of global steel production and well over 50% of global aluminum production, with all the emissions and energy consumption that this requires.

Whatever pollution from ships in China’s coastal waters is frankly very small fry in comparison, and rightly shouldn’t be a priority, Leszczynski said.

Elsewhere, other emissions trading systems are underway, with maritime transport likely to be affected.

The United States, for example, is considering copying the path of European unions towards carbon pricing in shipping.

The House Natural Resources Committee, a congressional committee of the US House of Representatives, introduced the Ocean Climate Based Solutions Act (OBSCA) last October.

The bill is designed to tackle a host of different topics and start discussing ideas for future actions, including shipping and greenhouse gas emissions.

It includes a proposal for the United States to copy EU regulations for monitoring, reporting and verifying carbon dioxide emissions from maritime transport regulations (MRV).

Title XIV of the American bill uses exactly the same language as the European version. MRV systems are designed to be the cornerstone of carbon pricing.