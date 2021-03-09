My experience of getting shot at Sinovac in Indonesia





JAKARTA – After rolling up a shirt sleeve, a nurse wiped my arm with an alcohol swab and gave me my first injection of Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine. It was over in a flash and I didn’t feel any pain. But about five minutes later, the injection site started to hurt and my left arm felt numb and weak. I started to feel sleepy and went home to take a nap. I could still do my daily chores as the symptoms were mild, but I felt drowsy all day. I woke up the next morning feeling nauseous and my arm was still numb. I felt better after taking the medicine, but I wasn’t sure if my nausea was due to the vaccine. I feel like I’m back to normal now. Indonesia, which the pandemic has hit harder than any other country in Southeast Asia, launched a mass vaccination campaign in January using the vaccine made in China. Senior government officials and health workers received the first shots, but journalists were also designated as a priority group – more than 5,500 registered with the Indonesian Press Council were covered. The first phase of shooting for journalists took place from February 25 to February 27. I got my photo on the first day. I received the government’s invitation in a telephone message on February 24. I was asked to go to Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, one of the venues for the 2018 Asian Games, at 8 a.m. Nikkei writer Bobby Nugroho, left, sees a health worker ahead of his vaccination on February 25. (Photo by Dimas Ardian) When I arrived, an attendant escorted me to a tent that served as a waiting room. Some 500 people were already waiting on seats one meter apart. When my name was called, I moved to another tent to have a medical exam and was asked if I had a history of heart disease, cancer, HIV, or diabetes, which could make me ineligible to receive a vaccine. To be vaccinated, a body temperature below 37 C and a blood pressure between 90 mmHg and 140 mmHg are required. My peak blood pressure was over 160mmHg, so I was asked to rest in the waiting room for 30 minutes. It dropped to 138 mmHg. Some people around me did not meet the conditions and had their vaccinations postponed. I passed the test and moved to the vaccination site on an adjacent basketball court. A sign with the slogan “Vaksin aman dan halal [Safe and halal vaccine]”was displayed. Indonesian President Joko Widodo observes the vaccination procedure at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on February 25. (Photo provided by the Presidential Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia) About 90% of Indonesia’s population is Muslim. I am also one. The Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine has acquired halal certification, which shows that it conforms to Islamic precepts. Before my photo, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the site and said: “We hope that [vaccination] ensure the protection of media professionals, especially those in the field who often interact with the public and often interact with sources. “ Widodo aims to achieve herd immunity by inoculating around 180 million Indonesians, or 70% of the country’s population, by the end of 2021. The country also plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine and avail of the program. international purchase and supply of COVAX vaccines. Let’s see how I feel after my second shot on Thursday.







