In Pakistan and India, invented cultural nostalgia has dire consequences





I just finished watching a short smartphone video showing children aged 7-10 playing in a dusty, seraiki-speaking village in southern Punjab. Each boy fashioned himself a sword out of raw wood and pewter, installed in a scabbard attached to his shalwars narra. What’s the point, asks the off-camera interviewer, who seems to be enjoying himself. I am a Muslim, they say proudly, drawing out their sword and waving it in the air. It’s to cut off the heads of the kafirs. Your name? Ertugrul, he replies.

These kids are very excited. Dozens of amateur videos, some with dramas and simulations of sword fights leading to Christian soldiers marked with a cross, are circulating on the Internet. Until two years ago, Ertugrul was an unknown name in Pakistan but the Turkish documentary series, Dirilis: Ertugrul, took the country by storm. Statues of the new hero riding and wielding sword abound in public places.

The rise to fame is due to official support and promotion to the highest level. So much so that, despite pleas from survivors and the families of a dozen impoverished Hazara coal miners murdered by Islamic State terrorists, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan chose to meet with the production team of Dirilis. visiting Islamabad instead of flying to Balochistan.

Invent cultural nostalgia

Ertugrul deserves a comparison with another massively fictional character, King Richard I, who led the Third Crusade against the Muslim defenders of Jerusalem. A thousand years ago, every boy and man in England dreamed of following their valiant king into battle and cutting off the head of a Muslim. Although Richard I ultimately failed in his crusade, he was also mythologized and won the title of Richard the Lionheart. Like Ertugrul, he was the perfect heroic leader, courageous, wise and righteous.

Such fabrications of history are by no means limited to Pakistan. Wave after wave, collective narcissism is crumbling across the world, aided by the machinery of nation states with populists at their helm. Across our borders, Indian nationalism is dying. Safranized Hindu nationalism resurfaces claiming a mythical past replaces it. Shivaji sword replicas are now popular in India.

The founders of Hindutvas, Golwalkar and Savarkar, have new mass followers. These admirers of Adolf Hitler were 20th century ideologues who promoted Hindu philosophy. As Indian historian Ramachandra Guha recently pointed out, the Hindutva agenda wants to put forward the idea that Hindus are the best, the Hindi language is the best and hatred of Pakistan is a must to be a real one. Indian citizen and a patriot.

In America, at least for the moment, revivalism and revanchism are in retreat with the defeat of Trumps. But it may not last long. His republican base that hates blacks, Muslims and foreigners is already rallying alongside him, urging him to fight the 2024 presidential election and win back a rigged election. Like Trump, they want to make white America great again.

What, in the human condition, makes it possible for Space Age science to combine with Stone Age politics? The lionization of Richard I can be attributed to the general stupidity of the English of an early age. But as country after country places their spacecraft on or around Mars, the question of why political cultures are regressing comes to the minds of all thinking people.

It seems to me that the heart of the problem is cultural nostalgia. The word nostalgia originates from medical literature and was first seen in the 17th century as a psychological condition found in some Swiss soldiers who became overly attached to memories of the past due to long absences from home.

In modern times, psychologists have observed that people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease suddenly burst into tears, applause, or expressions of pleasure upon encountering an explosion from the past, a picture, a song, or even a scent.

I would define cultural nostalgia as collective, societal nostalgia and, in excess, also a disease. In her book, The Future of Nostalgia, Svetlana Boym sets out two main plots: the homecoming and the conspiracy. So, on the one hand, there is a deep desire for a pure and unblemished past that lies in the twilight zone between history and memory. On the other hand, there are schemers and plotters who conspire to spoil utopia for their own selfish motives.

Progress has not cured nostalgia, it has exacerbated it. Boym says nostalgia inevitably reappears as a defense mechanism in a time of accelerating rhythms and historical upheaval. So, even though it was initially understood as a longing for a lost place, she suggests that nostalgia should instead be seen as a longing for another era that results from the inability to cope with progress.

The Pakistans’ concern for Ertugrul shares some similarities with what Boym examined, but has additional complexities. On the one hand, her company is actively encouraged to invent nostalgia for a culture it has never known and which has never been its own.

Poverty of thought

The language and manners of Arabs and Turks are foreign to Pakistanis. So, is the current craze for Turkish culture temporary? Will the transition from Arabism to Turkishism be lasting or profound? Will we ever realize that the true Pakistani cultures belong to our own soil?

More worrying is the obvious desire of our cultural leaders to forge a self-image of Pakistan as a warlike nation besieged by hostile forces. Only war is admired, not music, art or science. So even though Arab or Turkish cultures are considered superior and worthy of emulation, nothing is copied from their learned and intellectual traditions.

This shows the poverty of thought in Pakistan. A few days ago, the current chairman of the Pakistan Higher Education Commission asked a gathering of university students and professors if they could name a single Pakistani philosopher. There was a silence.

Creating an imaginary world can have beneficial consequences. We tell stories to children to make their imaginations soar.

But taking one’s own mind’s creations too seriously can be devastating, especially if they idolize violence and conquest. What will be the little boys with little swords that I have seen grow up? I don’t even want to think about it.

The writer is an Islamabad-based physicist and writer.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

