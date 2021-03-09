Tripura has made a remarkable development in 3 years: PM Modi





Agartala, March 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually addressed a rally on the third anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura and praised the state government development initiatives . Three years ago, in 2018 Assembly polls, the people of Tripura made a story by overthrowing a corrupt, anti-people left-front government and installing a BJP-led dual-engine government in state, he told the rally at Vivekananda Stadium. . Not only infrastructure and good governance, BJP-IPFT government has created confidence in people’s minds to become and has surpassed previous regimes in development indicators, Prime Minister said. “Today we can compare the development of the three-year-old BJP-IPFT government with 30 years of previous governments. The central government had supported Tripura with only Rs 3,500 Cr between 2009 and 2014, but after 2014 this figure rose to over Rs 12,000 Cr and now it has become an example in front of many large states, ”Modi pointed out, adding that the state’s GDP had grown six times over the past three years under the BJP-IPFT rule. Listing the achievements of the government in Tripura, he said the benefits of cooking gas had passed to 8.5 lakh families in Tripura, nearly one hundred percent of villages became free from open defecation, Government employees receive wages on time according to 7th Central Wage Commission, piped drinking water has been provided to five lakh families and in recent years the connectivity infrastructure has developed in manifold ways. “I had promised to offer you HIRAs (Internet highways, railways and airways) before the 2018 elections and today I am happy to see the changes in Tripura and happiness reign among the people of the state. . Tripura got this advantage only because of the same Center party regime and said what many neighboring states are not getting, ”he said. In three years, farmers, day laborers and small entrepreneurs have obtained benefits thanks to the government led by the BJP in Tripura. “Over the next two years, the state would become an example of development before the country,” he said. Earlier, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hassina, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Chief Deputy Minister Jishnu Dev Varma also addressed the meeting, highlighting the government’s development initiatives. After the opening of Maitri Setu, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Center – the first of its kind in the northeast set up in Agartala, for effective traffic control and security in the city, the national road between Agartala and Udaipur, 40,000 houses built under the PMAY urban scheme and the state of PWD roads in addition. The PM also laid the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated checkpoint at Sabroom in the south of Tripura, the national road 280 to connect Kailashahar of the north of Tripura to Khowai of West Tripura, a multi-level car park and a shopping complex on the city’s former engine stand and a project to widen Agartala Airport Road from two to four lanes. UNI BB AND

