Donald Trump Jr. rallies supporters against Liz Cheney over Wyoming casting bill





Donald Trump Jr. continues to rally his big social media following against GOP Representative Wyoming, Liz Cheney, who is under fire from supporters of former President Donald Trump for his vote to impeach the deceased Commander-in-Chief.

Cheney, a senior GOP official and speaker of the House Republican Conference, is at the heart of the party’s internal conflict after its resounding defeat in the November election and the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a far-right mob supporting Trump. in January.

Cheney was one of a handful of GOP representatives who voted to impeach Trump for a historic second time, sparking outrage among supporters of the former president in Congress and across the country.

The Wyoming Senate, currently dominated 28-2 by the GOP, will vote on Tuesday on a new proposal adopting a second-round system that requires primary candidates to win 50% of the vote to win a nomination.

Given that the Republican candidate often wins elections in the deeply red state, the state party believes the new measure is necessary to ensure that those who represent the state’s voters enjoy majority support.

Trump Jr. has continued his political activism even though the rest of the Trump family have remained largely silent since the former president left office. Trump Jr. identified the measure as a means of attacking Cheney, whom he dismissed as a “Republican in name only.”

“The Wyoming Senate votes tomorrow on SF145,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter Monday. “SF145 would set up a liquidation system in WY, so candidates need more than 50% to win a primary. Liz Cheney’s allies are working behind the scenes to kill Bill! Contact the Republicans on the committee and say them to support SF145! “

Cheney won three elections in Wyoming, comfortably beating his Democratic opponent in all of them. She also won the 2018 and 2020 primaries with majority support, meaning the new proposal would not have changed the outcome at that time. In his first race in 2016, however, Cheney won the GOP primary with less than 40% of the vote.

But since the vote to impeach Trump, Cheney has grappled with fluctuating polls and tensions with the Wyoming government.

Last month, the party voted 66-8 to censor Cheney for his opposition to Trump, accusing him of voting to impeach the former president even though, they said, Trump was not offered ” a formal hearing or due process “.

Cheney has said she won’t quit or apologize after being censored, but the fury around her appears to have hurt her popularity in the state. A January poll commissioned by Trump’s Political Operation found that 73% of Republican voters and 62% of all Wyoming voters held an unfavorable opinion of Cheney following his impeachment vote.

The main challengers of 2022 are now lining up to run against Cheney, using his opposition to Trump as a line of attack in hopes of appealing to a state that maintains unwavering support for the divisive former president.

Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard, for example, said last month in a fundraising email: “I ask MAGA Americans to help me ‘impeach’ Liz Cheney in the next election when we , folks, let’s fire her! The email added, “Liz Cheney stabbed President Trump in the back and voted for his impeachment!”

Representative Liz Cheney speaks during a House Republican leadership press conference at the United States Capitol on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC Al Drago / Getty Images

