These six actions will put the United States back in control of China

Confident rhetoric was abundant in the final weeks of the Chinese National Congress.

The Chinese economy grew 2.3% in 2020 as the United States contracted. China is expected to grow 8.3% this year compared to 4.1% for the United States. The Chinese economy has grown from 4% to almost 20% of global gross domestic product over the past 20 years and will be larger than the US economy by the end of this decade.

John Quelch [ Provided ]

China last week unveiled a massive increase in research and development spending to close the gap with the United States in multiple technologies, from semiconductor chips to hydrogen power. China also announced a 6.8% increase in military spending this year, more than expected. President Xi Jinping does not promote communism but modern socialism among the leaders of the emerging economies of the world, promising the command and control of economic growth as a better policy of political insurance than Western democracy. The United States is on the heels of an increasingly assertive China.

Former President Donald Trump was right to call China but clumsy in his response. He rejected promising trade deals and promoted a misguided tariff war that, as one might expect, brought little benefit to American workers and pushed up prices for American consumers. Trump has lost the goodwill of continental Europe by walking away from the Paris climate agreement, criticizing contributions to NATO and disrespecting European leaders.

But all is far from being lost. President Joe Biden is expected to take six initiatives to put the United States back in charge of the world:

Rediscover our allies: The road to Beijing goes through Brussels. With eight years of experience as Vice President, Biden knows many key players in Europe and he appoints experienced diplomats to quickly restart our traditional European alliances. He quickly joined the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization. In Asia, Trump overestimated India and bypassed Japan and Korea. We must quickly mend fences and define common positions with our allies in both regions to firmly oppose human rights violations, military incursions and economic piracy in China.

Invest more in research: The United States still has 15 of the top 20 research universities in the world. We have an excellent research infrastructure. R&D spending is to increase to 3.5 percent, maybe 4 percent of GDP. Provides improved tax incentives for private companies to invest in basic research. Let us also reopen our borders to qualified scientists seeking to immigrate here.

Do not decouple, diversify: With bilateral trade exceeding $ 700 billion per year and more than 100,000 cross-border investments between China and the United States, decoupling is not an option. But a reassessment of our supply chains to ensure multiple overseas sources and domestic production of strategic goods, even if there is a cost penalty, is essential. Bidens announced that a $ 2 trillion infrastructure program will spur technological innovation in 5G and beyond, create millions of good jobs and modernize the transportation, energy and telecommunications sectors in states -United.

Call China: Through its trillion-dollar belt and road initiative, China is providing loans to emerging economies to build ports, roads and other infrastructure. But when the revenues promised in the contracts do not materialize, Chinese banks take possession. From Sri Lanka to Argentina, countries have given up significant assets because of this debt trap diplomacy. We need to demonstrate to world leaders how easily Chinese foreign aid can lead to indentured bondage.

Promote our values: Pointing out China’s flaws is not enough. We and our allies need to do a much better job of nurturing and promoting democracy, for example showing the world how freedom of expression and respect for diversity breeds more creativity and innovation, and how a regulated free market can generate greater and more evenly distributed prosperity than a command and control economy with party rule. Only one in 12 Chinese citizens is a member of the Chinese Communist Party, tens of millions of Chinese want more.

Communicate to cooperate: As competition between China and the United States intensifies, there is very little room for imprecise rhetoric or error. A miscalculation in the South China Sea or Taiwanese airspace could trigger a skirmish or worse. We must re-establish regular high-level dialogues with China and seek opportunities for cooperation on all issues, from climate change to global public health, simply because the fate of our two nations is mutually dependent.

The United States cannot take its continued leadership in the global economy for granted. By our actions and by example, we must earn the respect of other nations every day. China demands a much more subtle and coordinated strategy than just spending on military equipment. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wisely indicated that our relationship with China must be multifaceted: competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it must be.

John A. Quelch is Dean of the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School and Dean Emeritus of China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, China.