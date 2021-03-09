PTI-led government to minimize the impact of soaring inflation on the poor: Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister thanks Minister of Information for efforts to strengthen digital media industry

Pakistan’s government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf is sparing no effort to minimize the impact of soaring inflation on the poor, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on providing direct subsidies to needy families purchasing basic items, including food, he said it was the responsibility of governments to provide relief to deserving people. We are fully aware of this responsibility and will go to any extent to fulfill it, he said, adding that the government would prioritize making subsidies efficient and transparent.

In the presence of Minister of Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister of Industry Hammad Azhar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Waqar Masood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Welfare Officer Sania Nishtar, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir and secretaries and senior officials of relevant ministries, the meeting was briefed in detail on a draft Ehsaas food stamp program.

Nishtar briefed the participants on the methodology and contours of the proposed program, explaining that direct subsidies would be given to the poor in the most transparent manner to help them cope with inflation.

Welcoming this initiative, the Prime Minister asked all the authorities concerned to finalize the mechanism and the statistics concerning the proposed program so that it can be launched as soon as possible.

In a separate meeting to review the prices of essential commodities in Islamabad, Khan said he asked his economics team to review taxes on edible oils, petroleum products and other items to provide relief through a reduction in the tax system.

In a third meeting, attended by Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada, Khan discussed issues related to the expansion of the Panagah network and the implementation of the No One Sleeps Hungry program. Emphasizing that taking care of the needs of the poor and deserving was a priority of the government, he said every effort was made to assist them through consultations with stakeholders at the individual and institutional level.

Digital media

In a fourth meeting, the Prime Minister met with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Prime Minister’s Digital Media Focal Person Arslan Khalid and Director General of Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali. According to Radio Pakistan, Faraz briefed Khan on the government’s policy on advertising in digital media, noting that there is currently no mechanism for the federal government to place advertisements in digital media.

The Prime Minister has been informed that there are 93 million internet users in Pakistan, of which over 45 million are regular users of social media. Officials noted that the digital media industry is growing rapidly and that an official advertising policy will encourage new digital platforms and content creators, thereby helping the country’s economy.

Khan was also briefed on the Digital Media Development Program, which aims to develop and develop the country’s digital media industry and expand digital literacy at the local level.

