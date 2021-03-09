Dismissal ban and cash support extended by an additional 2 months





Zehra Zmrt Seluk, Minister of Family Work and Social Services, announced that the cash wage support and the ban on dismissal have been extended by 2 months. Minister Seluk announced that the period of cash support and dismissal ban has been extended for 17.03.2021 more months from 2 with the presidential decree published in the Official Gazette. Minister Seluk, in his post on his social media account, said: We are continuing our job protection measures in the standardization process. With the decision of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we extend for 2 months the support of the wages in cash and the restriction of dismissal. Minister Seluk said: “We are continuing our job protection measures during the standardization process.” Wage support in cash 47 Lira per day In order to reduce the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic on economic and social life, the payment made by the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the KUR for people covered by temporary article 4447 of Law no. ° 24 for the period they are on unpaid leave or are unemployed, this is called cash wage support. As the request for cash salary support began in April 2020, a daily payment of 2021 TL is paid for 47.70. Wage support in cash is paid to the worker for a maximum of 30 days per month. No decision on short-term work allowance In recent months, when the decision on cash wage support and dismissal ban was taken, arrangements were also made for partial unemployment benefit. With the decision taken on February 19, 2021, the duration of the short-term compensation applied in the workplace as part of the fight against the coronavirus has been extended until March 31, 2021. AKP President and Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in February that short-time work allowance would be abolished at the end of March. For this reason, in the decision published in the Official Journal today, there was no statement regarding the extension of the short-term work allowance. Experts warn that with the termination of the application there may be an increase in the number of unemployed.

