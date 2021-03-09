Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Meghan and Harry’s revealing interview
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on Meghan Markle and Harry’s latest interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday. Johnson said he had always had the greatest admiration for the Queen, adding that she played a unifying role in the country and in the Commonwealth. Johnson was responding to questions from reporters, where he declined to comment further on the interview. Meghan and Harry, during their revealing interview, revealed explosive details about their private lives as Royals.
The former Sussexes have opened up about their decision to leave the Royal Family last year and what happened before they made the final exit. Meghan revealed that she even developed suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy and was afraid of being left alone. Meghan said that before the birth of their son Archies, the family were concerned about the color of his skin. The American actress added that Harry told her the family were concerned about their son’s complexion due to his African heritage. He was told that Archie might not receive the title of prince and therefore would not get any security.
Meghan told Winfrey that the palace is still obsessed with maintaining the image of the royal family, and they even asked her to remove its open nature. The Duchess of Sussex said her official documents were seized by palace officials to prevent her from stepping out without their knowledge. She said her passport and driving license were taken and did not return until the couple left London last year.
‘Unlikely to affect ties with Queen’
At the same time, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the interview is unlikely to affect her country’s relations with the royal family, adding that she will continue to observe Queen Elizabeth II as constitutional head of state. Ardern, while responding to a question about Meghan and Harry’s interview, said New Zealand was part of the Commonwealth and that the relationship with the British monarchy was unlikely to be affected. Ardern declined to comment further on the interview, saying the couple discussed their privacy and personal decisions and these questions should be left to them to answer.
