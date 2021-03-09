Imran pushes for transparent polls to ensure fair elections





ISLAMABAD: Noting that electronic voting was essential to ensure transparency and enable millions of Pakistani nationals living abroad to vote in the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered his cabinet to prepare a feasibility study on electronic voting machines (EVM) on a priority basis.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting, the prime minister said: “We need to use EVM technology for transparent elections and I want regular updates on this.”

“The country cannot stand the kind of elections that have taken place in the past,” he added. “The necessary steps must be taken to put an end to corrupt practices during elections, as evidenced by Senate polls.”

Tuesday’s speech comes days after Imran, after winning a confidence vote on Saturday, pledged to continue with electoral reforms.

We bring modern technology to elections for a transparent electoral process. We have decided to use EVMs in the future. It is important to use them to counter allegations of electoral fraud made by losing candidates. We are also working on a system to allow Pakistanis overseas to vote, he said.

During his speech on Tuesday, Imran also ordered cabinet members to work out a plan to purchase EVD, saying he wanted to avoid any excuse of “we’re not prepared for this technology” when the time comes. use the machines will come.

The Prime Minister also referred to a “scary report” from the Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI), a United Nations transparency watchdog.

The report found that every year $ 1 trillion is transferred from poor economies to rich countries and tax havens through money laundering. “Money belonging to poor countries, stolen by corruption, is found in tax havens,” he said.

He said that the ruling elites and officials in these countries must send ill-gotten wealth abroad, otherwise it becomes noticeable.

“They do this by weakening the institutions responsible for monitoring money laundering and illicit financial flows.

“They bring [development] projects not because the country needs them, but because they receive a lot of bribes. Large [infrastructure] projects with mega bribes, ”the Prime Minister said.

Currently, $ 7 trillion in stolen assets has been parked in these safe havens, causing irreparable losses to developing countries such as Pakistan, he said.

“Politicians including PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif have laundered their ill-gotten wealth.

These politicians normalize corruption in a society, corrupt media groups and remove checks and balances to facilitate the chain of money laundering.

“The nation has to pay for it by taking on debt and the price of that debt has to be paid by inflation,” he said.

Imran reiterated that even nations struck by great calamities can “turn back”, citing the examples of Germany and Japan during World War II.

The greatest destruction is caused when morality is eliminated in society, he said.

“We saw this in the [Senate] elections. Money was openly traded and everyone knows the drama we witnessed.

