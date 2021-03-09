Sohn: Could Donald Trump’s voters end U.S. collective immunity to COVID-19?





As we wait for Congress to take its leisurely time with the COVID relief and stimulus bill – thanks to the GOP’s absurd tribulation to stand in the way of President Joe Biden and the Democrats – we continue to learn more about it. Biden’s war effort to produce enough vaccine for every adult country by the end of May.

We’re also learning about another, less intentional but far more dangerous obstruction: the vaccine resistance of nearly a third of Republican voters who were staunchly pro-Donald Trump. This threatens the scientific push for a 70-85% vaccinated population for the United States to achieve collective immunity against the novel coronavirus.

Consider this Monday morning story from the Washington Post:

Margaret, an 80-year-old retiree who lives outside of Tulsa, has spent the last year living in fear of the coronavirus. She constantly wears masks, hand sanitizer and uses drive-thru services to do this. her races. Her age and pre-existing health conditions – including heart failure, diabetes and blood clots – put her at high risk if she becomes ill. But unlike many Americans at risk seeking safety and an end pandemic, Margaret refuses to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“” There are too many unanswered questions, “Margaret told The Post, agreeing to be interviewed only if her last name was not disclosed” due to fears that she might be harassed. ” She is concerned about the possible side effects of the vaccine, such as the headaches some people have had on the second shot.

Some, like Margaret, fear the vaccines were developed too quickly, wrote The Post. Others argue without evidence that many vaccines are unsafe or will make them sick. Even more echo Trump’s repeated assertion during his tenure that the coronavirus threat is exaggerated, and some just don’t trust the government’s involvement.

We recently saw some Facebook posts where we should be thanking Trump for the vaccines Biden is “trying to take credit for.”

Now, let’s give credit where credit is due. The Trump administration deserves credit for Operation Warp Speed, the month-long federal initiative that accelerated development of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year.

But from there, the Trump administration dropped the ball and did not follow through on options to purchase more than 100 million first doses for our country of 331.4 million people, most of whom will have need two doses. Trump also failed to fully utilize his own plan announced in August 2020 to use the Defense Production Act to speed up vaccine production.

A non-partisan Congressional Research Service analysis described the Trump administration’s use of the law as “sporadic and relatively narrow,” noting that most of the $ 1 billion allocated by Congress under the Cares Act for the purchase of medical and protective equipment under the Defense Production Act was transferred to the Department of Defense, which spent most of the money – $ 688 million – on semi -conductors, shipbuilding and space surveillance.

Trump had set a goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, but as of Dec.31, fewer than three million had received a single vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When Biden took office, approximately 16.5 million vaccines had been administered.

From there, the Biden administration had to scramble to make up for lost time. Biden, in his first week in office, signed three executive orders to create a framework for leveraging the Defense Protection Act to increase supplies for vaccine manufacturing; increase the availability of antivirus tests at home, in pharmacies and in doctor’s offices; and produce more masks, shields and gloves. He then announced factories to deploy at least 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass vaccination efforts.

As of Sunday, 90.3 million vaccines were administered. More than 30 million people are fully immunized and an additional 58.8 million people have received the first of two injections needed. The United States now administers more than 2.2 million vaccines per day, and Biden says the United States will have vaccines for every adult in the country by the end of May.

But back to the issue of vaccine reluctance: part of it – again, give it credit where credit is due – was spawned by Trump himself, who has spent years to raise questions about vaccine safety, dismissed the value of flu shots while he was president, said COVID was no worse. that the flu and chose not to publicly disclose that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in January.

In fact, it wasn’t until last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, that Trump first made it clear to Conservative voters, “Go get your shot.”

But if you’re a Republican (or know one) among the remaining 70% of the GOP who is smarter than Trump, you have an important role to play – especially in our Trump-backed region: don’t let the politics of the The Trump base continues to reject vaccines, masks or the virus itself.

On Monday alone, the CDC’s long-awaited advice for fully vaccinated Americans frees them to take certain freedoms the unvaccinated shouldn’t – like getting together indoors “with others who are fully vaccinated” without masking and leaving behind .

Think again of fun dinners, birthday parties, and even political party parties.

Explain clearly to resistance fighters: everyone should be vaccinated. Because until then, with the new variants of COVID and misguided unmasking, we won’t really be able to return to our lives as we knew them before.

Please – let’s all be smarter. No more sick.

