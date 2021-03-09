An interview with Yuen Yuen Ang by Yuen Yuen Ang





This week in Say More, PS speak with Yuen Yuen Ang, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Project union: You've argued that once US President Joe Biden restores his country's commitment to defending a liberal world order, Chinese leaders will limit their bid for international leadership, allaying American paranoia over the rise of China. This could facilitate cooperation, including, as you suggested last April, in the area of ​​technology. After Bidens' first major foreign policy speech, what is the probability of such an optimistic scenario? In what areas would the two sides see cooperation as beneficial? YYA: The Trump administrations' downright hawkish stance on China was successful in convincing anti-Chinese voters, who assumed Biden would be too gentle on the country. In fact, as Bidens' speech indicates, he is prepared to be just as, if not more, vigilant in the face of China's growing ambitions to challenge US primacy. But, unlike Trump, Biden seems to welcome a more nuanced, target approach, according to which the United States competes with China in areas where it is needed, while leaving room for cooperation. For Biden, the goal is not only to manage relations with China, but also to restore the Americas to the status of a rational and responsible world power. That is why, in his speech, he added, we are ready to work with Beijing when it is in the interests of the Americas to do so.

Recommend it We ask all of our Say More contributors to tell our readers about a few books that have impressed them recently. Here are Ang’s choices: Betting on biotechnology: innovation and the limits of Asia’s developmental state

This book argues that although developing states in Asia accelerated industrial catch-up during the 20th century, this handbook no longer applies to the knowledge economy, where policymakers are forced to make expensive bets. in areas they know very little about, such as biotechnology. In the age of technological catch-up, state intervention in the economy is hampered by enormous uncertainty.

Run of the Red Queen: government, innovation, globalization and economic growth in China

There are so many interesting ideas in this book that I had to stop highlighting them all, lest the pages would be inundated with neon yellow ink. The authors show how China has excelled at what they call second-generation innovation by applying established technologies to create new products and better manufacturing processes rather than cutting-edge innovations. They also highlight the divergence between national and local innovation promotion policies.

AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order

In this provocative page turner, scientist and artificial intelligence investor Kai-Fu Lee argues that China will become the next AI superpower sooner than most Westerners realize. According to him, we live in an age where advanced technologies are being implemented to solve a wide range of practical problems, and in this context, China has a leading edge, thanks to its hyper-competitive entrepreneurs, its government. solidarity and its abundant consumer. The data.

From the PS archives From 2019 In Chinas Corrupt Meritocracy, Ang explains how cronyism and economic success go hand in hand under the Communist Party of China. Read more. From 2020 In Is Political Change Coming to China ?, Ang sees three possible scenarios in which Xi Jinpings’ hold on power is weakened or even broken. Read more.

On the Web In this interview with the Harvards Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies, Ang highlights the paradoxes that define China’s political economy and explains how its crony capitalism actually works. Listen to the Podcast.

