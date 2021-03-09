Jokowi’s insistence on Indonesia’s greatness in handling Covid in Asia-Pacific





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is one of the people who insists that the synovac vaccine is used by Indonesian citizens to manipulate and control the Covid-19 virus. The pros and cons of the vaccine are widely debated, and there is even rejection for fear of side effects. However, President Jokowi convinced the people of Indonesia by becoming the first person in Indonesia to be injected with the synovac vaccine on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. In fact, he said, people who refuse to get the covid vaccine injected during a pandemic like this will harm themselves and others. “If someone does not want to be vaccinated, it will not only harm themselves, but also others,” Jokowi said. Moreover, getting the covid vaccine is not an easy thing, the government has to lobby the leaders of the country. Jokowi once revealed that the covid vaccine was fought by many countries. 215 countries are scrambling to get vaccinated. “But we are trying several countries and it has become the struggle for these 215 countries, which must be aware that it is not easy to get vaccinated now,” Jokowi explained. After a debate on the pros and cons in the community, finally, so far, the public is excited about injecting the covid vaccine. Tens of millions of vaccine doses from Sinovac Life Sciences Co Ltd continue to arrive in Indonesia. Finally, Indonesia has also received 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. And Indonesia is the first country in Asia to receive this vaccine which is administered by the global body World Health Organization (WHO). As previously reported, many other countries have ridiculed Indonesia for choosing the synovac vaccine from China. Indonesia is considered a guinea pig in applying the covid-19 vaccine to humans, especially its own citizens.

This was revealed by Bio Farma CEO Honesti Basyir during the national coordination meeting which was broadcast live on BNPB Indonesia’s YouTube channel on Tuesday (9/3/2021). He bluntly explained the situation the government had experienced. “We are indeed bullied, but at Bio Farma, bullying consists of vitamins. It’s also sad that we want to do a clinical trial called Indonesia a guinea pig, ”Honesti said in a panel discussion with reporters.

Not only seen as guinea pigs, Bio Farma would also be threatened with massive debt, as at the time there was no contract related to vaccines, which broke the rules. On the other hand, Bio Farma has bought vaccines even though there are no funds at all. “If we don’t take a stand, we can’t have a vaccine like we do today. Indonesia is one of the praised countries in terms of vaccine preparation. Even in Asia-Pacific, Indonesia is the biggest country to do vaccinations. So this is something to be thankful for, ”he concluded. (RAMA)







