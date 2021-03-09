Both sides reaffirm their divergent views amid wave of activity ahead of talks

The two island community leaders reiterated their differing positions on a Cypriot solution on Monday in their separate meetings with the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy, Jane Holl Lute, who is on the island for contacts and preparations before the informal summit of the five parties in April.

Lute met with President Nicos Anastasiades in the morning and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the afternoon.

According to government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos, Anastasiades reiterated his determination to work creatively alongside the UN to achieve a functional and lasting solution that will allow the Republic of Cyprus to become a bi-zonal bi-communal federation (BBF) .

The president said the presence of the EU as an observer at the Geneva meeting was in the interest of both sides, citing the latest statements by the Turkish government on the positive agenda it seeks to have with the ‘EU.

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side oppose the presence of the EU at the five-party summit, arguing that it will not be an impartial observer.

The Turkish side, however, said a two-state solution would be a win-win situation for all.

Tatar said after the meeting that he explained to Lute that his vision of a two-state solution, based on sovereign equality, with equal international status, would achieve the goal of peace and stability in the region. He said it would be a win-win situation.

He added that at the informal five-party summit, each will express their new ideas and views and see if there is common ground. He reiterated that they agreed with Turkey that if there is an agreement, it will now be based on sovereign equality, with two equal states working side by side.

He said Turkish Cypriots have the right to self-determination and sovereignty.

We will support our own state, our own sovereignty. We will never allow the Greek Cypriots to control us in the north, to extend their jurisdiction to the north, Tatar added.

Lute is expected to have contacts in Athens later this week, but also with the British Foreign Office.

The Geneva meeting will also include representatives of the Guarantor Powers, Greece, Turkey and Great Britain.

There has been a lot of speculation about the so-called British proposal whose provisions relate more or less to a Confederate formation. But according to 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who discussed the upcoming talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, stressed that the UK continues to be a strong supporter of an internationally accepted model of a bicommunity and bicommunity federation.

Erdogan, according to a statement from his office, praised Britain’s recent efforts on the Cyprus issue, noting that the two-state solution would create a win-win situation for both sides of the island.

Anastasiades also discussed the meeting during a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the two countries, Nikos Christodoulides and Nikos Dendias, met in the evening at Larnaca airport where the senior Greek diplomat made a stopover en route to Athens after a visit to Egypt. .

The two ministers discussed the Cyprus problem and energy issues. Christodoulides said he informed Dendias of the Anastasiades meeting with the lute.

Dendias, according to the Cypriot news agency which quotes diplomatic sources, received assurances from Cairo that there was no question of delimiting an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with Turkey.

Dendias rushed to Cairo after the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (EGAS) announced it would explore three offshore blocks adjacent to both the Greece-Egypt EEZ and to the point that Turkey identifies as the limit. outermost of its continental shelf and EEZ to the east. Mediterranean. The Greek minister said after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart that the issue was closed.

Athens was on high alert after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently urged Egypt to demarcate the EEZ between Ankara and Cairo.