Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made what appears to be his only comments on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. Boris Johnson on Meghan and Harry’s revealing interview According to HinduJohnson declines to comment on the explosive allegations after the Duchess said she was silenced by The Firm and The Duke calling the institution a trapping environment with allegations of racism. Asked about the interview at a coronavirus press conference, Johnson said he has always had the greatest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role she plays in our country and in the Commonwealth. But he said that when it comes to royal family matters, the right thing for a prime minister to say is to say nothing. In contrast, Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, says the palace must take the allegations seriously. The issues Meghan raised regarding racism and mental health are really serious issues, he said. It’s a reminder that too many people are victims of racism in 21st century Britain. The dimensions are in The special interview is said to be the most watched non-sports broadcast this season in the United States, with over 17 million live viewers (a figure that has yet to include on-demand ratings. , out of home or by cable.). The first audiences have arrived. On the Last Nights, the Oprah special with Meghan & Harry was the most watched non-sports show this season in the US, with over 17 million live viewers (a figure that has not yet been included in on demand, outside the house. or full cable ratings). pic.twitter.com/CECwQOxNuU – Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 8, 2021 Interview with Panorama of Princess Diana The interview is further compared to Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Martin Bashir. According to Washington post, her husband, Prince Charles, cheated on her in an affair known all over the world. Royal insiders have leaked nasty rumors about him to UK tabloids. His attempts to assert himself within the walls of various castles were rejected. The Princess of Wales then proceeded to ‘unload’ the royal family. There were three of us in this marriage, she said, referring to her husband’s mistress and future wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. She opened up about her struggles with bulimia, noting that royals berated her for wasting food. She even wondered if her husband had the “character” to be king.







