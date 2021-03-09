Jagan seeks an appointment with Prime Minister Modi for the relaunch of a steel plant





The CM should bring a multi-party delegation including union representatives



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to schedule an appointment to explain all options to revive and get Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam back on track. Mr Reddy said he would bring a delegation from all parties, including union representatives, to directly represent the concerns expressed by the people of Andhra Pradesh, employees and various stakeholders. I assure you that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will work closely with the Government of India under your wise leadership to make this happen and together we can revive the factory to unleash greater value for society and especially for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy said. While referring to a previous letter written in February, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he mentioned the problems faced by RINL and suggested various solutions to revive it and asked to reconsider the 100% strategic divestment decision. . But in the meantime, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her response to Lok Sabha on March 8, said the central government would go ahead with the plan to divest 100% of the shares of the Indian government in RINL with the participation of RINL in subsidiaries or joint ventures through strategic divestment through privatization. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the legal entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), is a Navratna company under the Ministry of Steel of the Government of India. It is the largest public sector industrial unit in the state, directly creating employment opportunities for nearly 20,000 people and many other indirect employment opportunities in the city of Vishakhapatnam, Reddy said. . Stating that VSP is India’s first integrated steel plant and a producer of long steel products meeting the demands of the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and automotive sectors, the CM said the plant was only achieved after many sacrifices on the part of our staff. . While drawing attention to the fact that the factory performed well between 2002 and 2015, with profits with positive net worth, the CM said that the factory pragmatically recovered in 2002 after have been reported to the BIFR as a sick company. The company currently has approximately 19,700 acres of land and the valuation of this land alone could exceed one lakh crore rupees due to the location of the plant in the urban area and the rapid expansion of the l ‘urban sprawl. RINL currently has a capacity of 7.3 million tonnes and recently undertook plant upgrades and capacity expansion, which required the plant to borrow loans from banks to resume expansion. Due to the unfavorable global steel cycle, the company had been posting losses since 2014-2015 and struggling to service the debt. One of the major structural problems which also leads to high production costs is the absence of a captive mine thus affecting profitability. Due to all these factors, I can emphatically say that the factory will once again become a profitable business with the support of the Indian government instead of going the divestment route by implementing recovery measures such as the allocation of mines to captive iron ore to reduce inputs. costs, swapping high-cost debt for low-cost debt, converting debt to equity by converting equity and monetizing vacant land. I ask you to consider the following measures for the revival of RINL Visakhapatnam, said Mr. Reddy.

