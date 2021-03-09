China still part of Microsoft’s game plan despite the big hack

Microsoft blamed a huge attack on its Exchange messaging service on a group related to China.

But the fallout from the incident, which is estimated have reached hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, one of China’s most successful western companies is unlikely to attempt to make inroads there.

The US tech giant revealed last week that a hacking group called Hafnium exploited Microsoft Exchange and gained access to computers. The company said the group was “assessed as being state sponsored and operating outside of China.”

A US official recently told CNN that up to 250,000 Microsoft customers have been affected by the attack, and the White House has ruled “active threat. Beijing rebuffed claims it was involved, warning last week that linking such attacks “directly to the government” is an “extremely sensitive political issue” that should not be based on “unprovoked guesses.”

The hack puts Microsoft in an awkward position. While its sales to China represent only a fraction of its total revenue, the company has consistently touted the country as one of its most important “strategic” markets.

Microsoft entered China in 1992 and has relied on its influential research lab Microsoft Research Lab Asia for decades to help build its influence. Its software is used by Chinese government and companies, and Bing is the only foreign search engine with traction in China.

Experts point out, however, that the company survived the US-China trade war and other tensions. And although Washington is expected to investigate the incident, Microsoft will likely move forward with plans to strengthen its presence in China.

The just society appointed a new CEO for Greater China, Hou Yang. And he has ad plans to double its cloud service capacity in the country in the coming years.

“Microsoft not only has a history in China, but also a longer history of combating state-related cyber threats,” said Peter Singer, strategist and senior fellow at the New America Foundation, specializing in cybersecurity and politics foreign.

Building influence

Microsoft has worked hard for build goodwill in China. Its Beijing-based research lab has cultivated many Chinese tech talents, including Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming, Alibaba chief technology officer Wang Jian, and former Baidu chairman Zhang Yaqin.

Bill Gates, co-founder of the billionaire, has visited China more than a dozen times since the 1990s and even welcomed former Chinese President Hu Jintao to his home in Washington state.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed former CEO as an “old friend of the Chinese people” in 2018, and President Xi Jinping wrote to Gates last year thanking him for his support in the fight against Covid -19.

The influence of the company has led to success. It employs over 6,000 people there and its products are always available where others are not. While Facebook is blocked, for example, Microsoft’s LinkedIn remains one of the few Western social media tools available on the continent. The Bing search engine is also operational, while Google has been shut down for years.

Challenges in China

The company faces challenges in China, however.

President Brad Smith mentionned Microsoft achieved less than 2% of China’s global sales last year, an amount of around $ 2 billion based on 2019 figures.

Some blamed the lack of sales on hacking: In 2018, former CEO Steve Ballmer told Fox Business Network that the vast majority of Chinese companies use Microsoft’s operating system, although hardly any company pays for it. Ballmer, who left Microsoft in 2014, estimated that the hack cost the company around $ 10 billion in profits.

The piracy allegations have long sparked heated debate in China, including frequent pushbacks by the Chinese government. A prominent government scientist, Ni Guangnan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, even once said in a 2018 interview with Chinese state media that Microsoft “deliberately” allows the use of pirated products to make systems work. locally manufactured operations are not gaining ground.

Microsoft has also encountered tensions with the Chinese authorities. In 2014, regulators ad an antitrust investigation into the company’s Windows software system and an office search. However, no punishment was ever announced.

Despite these bumps, Microsoft continued to focus on expansion. He is trying to develop his cloud business in China, in the world second largest market after the United States, by increasing the capacity of its Chinese version of Microsoft Azure. It partnered with a local Chinese company in 2014 to bring its cloud computing to China.

Microsoft mentionned This month, he wants his new regional CEO to “seize the high growth opportunities” in Greater China by forging partnerships in technology and beyond.

“It appears that Microsoft continues to expand in China, including cooperation on cloud data management and cybersecurity,” said Winston Ma, assistant professor at New York University and former managing director of China Investment Corp., a Chinese sovereign wealth fund.

Alex Marquardt, Zachary Cohen and the CNN Beijing office contributed to this report.