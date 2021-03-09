Politics
China still part of Microsoft’s game plan despite the big hack
Microsoft blamed a huge attack on its Exchange messaging service on a group related to China.
But the fallout from the incident, which is estimated have reached hundreds of thousands of customers around the world, one of China’s most successful western companies is unlikely to attempt to make inroads there.
The US tech giant revealed last week that a hacking group called Hafnium exploited Microsoft Exchange and gained access to computers. The company said the group was “assessed as being state sponsored and operating outside of China.”
A US official recently told CNN that up to 250,000 Microsoft customers have been affected by the attack, and the White House has ruled “active threat. Beijing rebuffed claims it was involved, warning last week that linking such attacks “directly to the government” is an “extremely sensitive political issue” that should not be based on “unprovoked guesses.”
The hack puts Microsoft in an awkward position. While its sales to China represent only a fraction of its total revenue, the company has consistently touted the country as one of its most important “strategic” markets.
Microsoft entered China in 1992 and has relied on its influential research lab Microsoft Research Lab Asia for decades to help build its influence. Its software is used by Chinese government and companies, and Bing is the only foreign search engine with traction in China.
Experts point out, however, that the company survived the US-China trade war and other tensions. And although Washington is expected to investigate the incident, Microsoft will likely move forward with plans to strengthen its presence in China.
The just society appointed a new CEO for Greater China, Hou Yang. And he has ad plans to double its cloud service capacity in the country in the coming years.
“Microsoft not only has a history in China, but also a longer history of combating state-related cyber threats,” said Peter Singer, strategist and senior fellow at the New America Foundation, specializing in cybersecurity and politics foreign.
Building influence
Microsoft has worked hard for build goodwill in China. Its Beijing-based research lab has cultivated many Chinese tech talents, including Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming, Alibaba chief technology officer Wang Jian, and former Baidu chairman Zhang Yaqin.
Bill Gates, co-founder of the billionaire, has visited China more than a dozen times since the 1990s and even welcomed former Chinese President Hu Jintao to his home in Washington state.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hailed former CEO as an “old friend of the Chinese people” in 2018, and President Xi Jinping wrote to Gates last year thanking him for his support in the fight against Covid -19.
The influence of the company has led to success. It employs over 6,000 people there and its products are always available where others are not. While Facebook is blocked, for example, Microsoft’s LinkedIn remains one of the few Western social media tools available on the continent. The Bing search engine is also operational, while Google has been shut down for years.
Challenges in China
The company faces challenges in China, however.
President Brad Smith mentionned Microsoft achieved less than 2% of China’s global sales last year, an amount of around $ 2 billion based on 2019 figures.
Some blamed the lack of sales on hacking: In 2018, former CEO Steve Ballmer told Fox Business Network that the vast majority of Chinese companies use Microsoft’s operating system, although hardly any company pays for it. Ballmer, who left Microsoft in 2014, estimated that the hack cost the company around $ 10 billion in profits.
The piracy allegations have long sparked heated debate in China, including frequent pushbacks by the Chinese government. A prominent government scientist, Ni Guangnan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, even once said in a 2018 interview with Chinese state media that Microsoft “deliberately” allows the use of pirated products to make systems work. locally manufactured operations are not gaining ground.
Microsoft has also encountered tensions with the Chinese authorities. In 2014, regulators ad an antitrust investigation into the company’s Windows software system and an office search. However, no punishment was ever announced.
Despite these bumps, Microsoft continued to focus on expansion. He is trying to develop his cloud business in China, in the world second largest market after the United States, by increasing the capacity of its Chinese version of Microsoft Azure. It partnered with a local Chinese company in 2014 to bring its cloud computing to China.
Microsoft mentionned This month, he wants his new regional CEO to “seize the high growth opportunities” in Greater China by forging partnerships in technology and beyond.
“It appears that Microsoft continues to expand in China, including cooperation on cloud data management and cybersecurity,” said Winston Ma, assistant professor at New York University and former managing director of China Investment Corp., a Chinese sovereign wealth fund.
Alex Marquardt, Zachary Cohen and the CNN Beijing office contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]