‘New Trade Corridor’: Prime Minister Modi inaugurates ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh as well as other infrastructure projects in Tripura. During the virtual inauguration of the bridge, Prime Minister Modi said: “Connectivity between Bangladesh and India will prove to be very important for the northeast region as well as for trade between India and Bangladesh. This is a new trade corridor between India and Bangladesh. “ Maitri Setu, which stretches 1.9 km to join Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, was built on the Feni River which flows between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh. The name of the bridge symbolizes the growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. Construction of the bridge was supervised by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Read more: PM Modi is shopping online, list of tweets. He wanted to send a message to women “The bridge is about to open a new chapter for commerce and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.” With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the gateway to the northeast with access to Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port, located just 80 km from Sabroom, ”the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in the communicated. Watch: Tripura is now in a state of overpower due to dual-engine government: PM Modi Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also addressed the event and congratulated the two countries on the inauguration of the bridge. “This is a historic moment as we create a new era in South Asia by providing connectivity to India. Political borders should not become physical barriers to trade,” Hasina said. Read more: Prime Minister Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26, his first overseas visit in 15 months Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the establishment of an integrated checkpoint in Sabroom, which will help facilitate the flow of goods and passengers between India and Bangladesh. The project has an estimated cost of approximately 232 crore, according to the PMO’s statement. Speaking of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura State, Prime Minister Modi said: “This is the result of a government with two engines, the BJP in the Center and the BJP in Tripura. Hui, Tripura is witnessing progress as there is no Commission or corruption at different levels of government. Tripura has moved beyond its “hartaal culture” and now has the ease of doing business. “ PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the H-208 connecting Unakoti district headquarters in Kailashahar with Khowai district headquarters, national highways and other district roads with a financial expenditure of 63.75 crore, 40,978 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and multi-level parking and shopping complex at Old Motor Stand.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos