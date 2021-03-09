Athens sees Ankara matches ahead of summit





Not only did Turkey continue to ignore Athens’ proposals for the next round of exploratory contacts between the two countries on Monday, but its defense ministry once again revisited the issue of demilitarizing the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. , going so far as to denounce the presence of Greek warships in Kastellorizo. Monday evening, the Turkish side had not proceeded to the submission of alternative dates to those which had been proposed by Greece. Turkey had already wiped out Greece’s efforts to resume contact with the mission of its research vessel Cesme in the Aegean Sea and then with the Blue Homeland air exercise which ended on Sunday. Athens does not exclude, however, that Ankara reacts positively on the eve of the European Union summit on March 25 in Brussels, in order to anticipate a possible discussion on sanctions concerning its aggressive position in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea. The Council is also expected to coincide with the presentation of Turkey’s progress report by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, which in no way is expected to have a negative impact on Ankara. The possibility of holding the 62nd round of exploratory contacts in Athens shortly before or after the summit will certainly help Ankaras’ efforts to appease the United States, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is still awaiting the first phone call from the new American president. Joe Biden. On a purely operational level, however, this year’s Blue Homelandexercise had little to do with previous years in terms of scale mainly due to the fatigue of the Turkish Navy, and also the low availability of units due to the coronavirus pandemic, among others. things. Meanwhile, on Monday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo to discuss bilateral relations. The meeting took place following Turkish demands for imminent negotiations between Ankara and Cairo on the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two eastern Mediterranean states. Egyptian diplomatic sources said no talks would take place in the absence of Greece and the Republic of Cyprus. Also on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis discussed Euro-Turkish issues with the ambassadors of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands in Athens.

