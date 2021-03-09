Welsh leader Mark Drakeford’s brutal verdict on ‘terrible’ Boris Johnson filmed





The Prime Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, was caught on camera saying that Boris Johnson “is really, really horrible” in a documentary. The Welsh Labor leader made the comments following a Cobra meeting on Zoom in December with Mr Johnson, who was heard to say he wanted to discuss “urgently” the implications of a truck travel ban in France. The footage, released on Sunday in an S4C film about Mr Drakeford’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, cuts off the meeting for “privacy rules” before the Prime Minister reappears and remarks: “Dear me, he really is, really awful. “Imagine that a deadly new variant of the virus was discovered in France and they were trying to persuade us that there was no need to take action to prevent French truck drivers from crossing the continent.”

(Image: BBC)

On Monday, Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies criticized Mr Drakeford’s comments, saying they were not “a good move” for him. Mr Davies said: “This kind of rhetoric might well play with the nationalists ahead of the Senedd coalition talks, but I’m not sure it’s a good idea for the Labor Prime Minister. “It is a fact which should not escape the Prime Minister, but over half a million Welsh people voted for the Prime Minister in the 2019 general election, which by my calculations is half a million. million more than what ever voted for him. “While the Prime Minister may not like the rose window on the Prime Minister’s lapel, he should respect the office.”

(Image: PA)

Mr Drakeford told Welsh Affairs Committee MPs on Thursday that Mr Johnson’s “lack of regular engagement” with decentralized nations was undermining attempts by trade unionists like him to prevent the UK from separating. He also called his relationship with the prime minister “distant”, saying they had only met once in person, before adding that the couple “rarely had a meeting of mind.” Asked about Mr Drakeford’s criticisms, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: ‘We have worked closely with decentralized administrations throughout the pandemic. “There have been many, many meetings and appeals with decentralized administrations and local partners since the start of the pandemic, including weekly appeals between prime ministers, deputy prime ministers and the CDL (Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove).

(Image: Getty Images)

“There have been many Cobra meetings and other meetings where we have worked very closely as the UK to try and tackle the virus. “I would like to reiterate what we said previously about the border measures that we have put in place to try to make sure that we stop the reimportation of coronavirus cases, and the various measures that we have introduced throughout the pandemic. to try to achieve. “We are still committed to working closely with decentralized administrations as we continue to work together to try to fight the virus.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos