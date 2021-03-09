Shatrughan Sinha tweets PM Modi about vaccine diplomacy; celebrities proud of world praise





Indias Made in India vaccines have proven to be a boon not only for Indians but also for people around the world. In addition to vaccinating over 2 million citizens, India has also delivered the vaccines to many countries. Recently, many celebrities in the film industry have come to express their praise for the gesture of nations, sharing the pride in the praise of international names. Bollywood praises India’s vaccination initiatives Shatrughan Sinha tweeted on Tuesday that he really appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ gesture, while also congratulating Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for this great deed. The seasoned actor and congressman called it a proud moment and said that India “ has lived up to expectations, on a global scale, and is becoming a friend in need and a friend indeed. We deeply appreciate the gesture of the Honorable Prime Minister and congratulate our friend, the most knowledgeable, knowledgeable and active Minister of Health of India. @drharshvardhan and of course the #PMO for this great action. It is indeed a very proud moment, as we have lived up to the highest expectations in India & Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 8, 2021 Subhash Ghai responded with pleasure to praise from Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist for India’s vaccine diplomacy. The veteran director praised the medical institutions and the Indian government. #PROUD FROM MY INDIA ????????

When IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath declares

that India really stands out for its vaccine policy and for being a center for vaccine manufacturing in the world – this will be India, Congratulations to our medical institutions n @GovtOfIndia_?? ?????????? pic.twitter.com/ExHeMFvFac Subhash Ghai (@ SubhashGhai1) March 9, 2021 Recently, actors R Madhavan and Swaroop Rawal had reacted with pleasure to a statement by high-level American scientists that India had “saved the world” with its deployment of vaccines. In response to media reports, the duo used terms like “Go India” and a “story to read”. International praise for vaccine diplomacy in India Speaking at Dr Hansa Mehta’s inaugural lecture on Women’s Day, Gita Gopinath said: “I also want to mention that India really stands out with its vaccine policy. If you look where There is exactly one vaccine manufacturing center in the world – it will be India. “ “The country has played a very important role in helping the world in the global health crisis through its vaccination policies,” she added, while congratulating the Serum Institute of India, maker of Covishield, for producing a maximum vaccines in a year. Previously, Dr Hotez, an internationally renowned medical scientist in neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development, said India’s COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy had ‘saved the world’. and that it was “India’s gift” to the world in the fight against the virus. According to PTI, India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine to many countries including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles under grants. (With PTI inputs) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







