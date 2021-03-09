Emirates News Agency – Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone for ‘Sheikh Zayed Mosque’ in Solo, Indonesia





JAKARTA, March 9, 2021 (WAM) – Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, laid the foundation stone for the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the city of Solo, in Central Java Province, the birthplace of President Joko Widodo. This happened during Minister Al Mazrouei’s official visit to Indonesia. The mosque will be built with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates. The first stone was laid in the presence of Dr Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Indonesia; Erick Thohir, Indonesian Minister of Public Enterprises; and Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesian Minister for Religious Affairs; as well as the Deputy Governor of the Central Java Region; and Mayor of Solo City. The visit of the UAE delegation was aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries, where Al Mazrouei described it as “positive” and “reflects the joint desire of the two leaders to advance UAE-Indonesia cooperation that serves the interests of the UAE. two countries and their Governments. “ “We are all convinced of the importance of work and cooperation with Indonesia and its role in making the most of all opportunities for prosperity in both countries. Accordingly, we intend to invest in this distinguished relationship by promoting initiatives that serve various vital sectors, “he added. During the visit, President Widodo received Minister Al Mazrouei, where he conveyed greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, to the President of Indonesia and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Indonesia. President Widodo, in turn, extended his greetings to the leadership of the UAE and wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE, expressing hope that this visit would help strengthen ties between the UAE and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia in various sectors. On the sidelines of the visit, the Minister of the United Arab Emirates held bilateral meetings with the Minister of the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Indonesian Investment Authority, the Minister of Defense , the Minister of Energy, the Chairman of the Indonesian Investment Coordination Council. , where they discussed the areas of investment, sovereign wealth funds, vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine, energy and mineral resources, aviation, ports and logistics, fisheries , mangroves, military manufacturing and tourism. Minister Al Mazrouei led the delegation of the participating country to the UAE-Indonesia Business Forum, during which several agreements were signed in the areas of creative economy, mangrove farms and tourism, ports, military industries , energy and retail.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos