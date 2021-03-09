Bet on the Ronald, not the Donald, for the 2024 GOP Presidential Inauguration | Mulshine





Here’s a funny political question: Who was the last president before Donald Trump to lose the White House, Senate, and House?

The answer: Herbert Hoover. And at least he could attribute his loss to a depression that began the year he took office.

It was Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana, who popularized this observation on The Donald. He did so the day before Trump’s speech last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

At the end of the week, we saw the first result of Trump’s loss of control of the Senate. The upper house passed by a 50-49 margin a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 bailout, a sum so staggering that it equates to the entire federal budget for 2002.

It’s not the kind of thing Republicans want to see. But they have no way of stopping it until at least the legislative elections of 2022.

The GOP needs someone other than the architect of this debacle to get them out of it. And that someone else is another conservative who spoke to CPAC, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

At least, that’s what conservative scholar Douglas MacKinnon wrote the other day in Washington-based publication The Hill.

This will be Vice (or) President Harris vs. Governor DeSantis in 2024 bet on it, depending on the title.

I wouldn’t bet against it, at least on the Republican side. In my remarks at CPAC, I found many Republicans who would agree with this statement by MacKinnon, who was a writer in the Reagan and Bush administrations 41:

Besides the immature slurs and dangerous rhetoric, many of his policies have been clear winners with millions of American voters, many in minority communities. These voters could put their hope in DeSantis to develop Trump’s winning policies.

Then there is a penchant for Trumps to start fights with his fellow Republicans.

In that CPAC speech, Trump first called for unity among Republicans. He then immediately pledged to support the primary fights against Republicans who had voted to impeach him, such as the aforementioned Cassidy.

This point was brought up in a Wall Street Journal editorial by Karl Rove in which Rove noted that in 2020, Trumps’ pigtails were either short or nonexistent, even in Texas. There, the 83 winning GOP candidates at Texas House received a higher percentage than Mr. Trump in their districts, Rove wrote.

Trump being Trump, he responded with a broad stance against Rove as well as writing the Journals, not the smartest move for someone hinting at another presidential race.

A Morris County Republican, who was among Trump’s early supporters, agreed the Donalds personality cost him a lot of votes.

I supported him as president because I prefer his politics, said Senator Joe Pennacchio. But after a while, people got exhausted. They were tired of all the acrimony.

DeSantis, by comparison, offers similar policies but without the personal attacks, Pennacchio said.

Here’s a guy who can win, who’s got the party going, he said of DeSantis. He had a really good following among Hispanics and it helped him win the governorship he was supposed to lose.

DeSantis is also recognized for its handling of the COVID crisis, said Pennacchio.

There was a lot of pressure on him not to do what he did, he said.

What DeSantis did was focus on protecting the most vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly, while avoiding massive lockdowns.

In his own speech to CPAC, DeSantis said his approach was working. Despite its elderly population, Florida ranks 27th in COVID deaths per capita, he told the crowd.

Every Floridian has the right to earn a living and all businesses have the right to operate, he said. Florida did it right and the locked states were wrong.

Then there is the question of a candidate’s personal history. The Ronald has a much better one than the Donald.

Trump boasts that during his young athletic career at the New York Military Academy, he was a potential potential for professional baseball. But a Slate writer who looked at his record found he was a good classic player, not a successful player. His defensive skills at first base were admirable, but he only hit .138.

DeSantis, by comparison, played four years at Yale and was the team’s captain.

He checked another box when he joined the Navy after Harvard Law School and served in Iraq as a military lawyer. Like his baseball career, Trumps’ military career ended with high school.

Then there is the question of age. DeSantis is 42, Trump is 74.

Furthermore, and most importantly, DeSantis is not a selfish and abrasive egotist. It worked once for Trump.

But don’t bet it will work again.

BELOW – RON DESANTIS ADDRESSES THE CONFERENCE OF CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL ACTION:

