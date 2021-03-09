Connect with us

Politics

Why is there no outrage over things named after Nehru?

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


While this commentary on the cult of Indian politicians is good enough, it is not entirely true or unbiased (Saba Naqvi: The Narendra Modi cult goes up another level). I would ask Narendra Modi’s critics to also look at how the cult of Jawaharlal Nehrus came into being. Have you forgotten that India is Indira, Indira is India? Modi’s supporters see all of this as image construction rather than cult. Didn’t Congress name the institutions after various members of their ruling family? Modi is a world class statesman and all world leaders admire him. We certainly think he deserves it. Sunil Bhandari

***

Just count how many structures and roads are named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family all over India and then compare them to Modi. Criticism or disproportionate hatred from any individual, be it Indira Gandhi or Narendra Modi, ultimately turns into sympathy for that person. Manohar Kanade

***

Thanks for this candid article (Narendra Modi Stadium is in India, now is not cricket time). It has helped allay some of the intense anger I carry towards all those connected with the Indian cricket team. The way you tie the whole incident to the current policy is succinct. Martin Verney

***

I ask the author to write about Nehru and Indira Gandhi who recommended their own names for Bharat Ratna. In which group will they be included if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is included among Hitler, Mussolini, etc. Gouranga Kar

***

In my opinion, Scrolls writing about Adityanath is biased and non-factual (Ramachandra Guha: If Adityanath becomes Prime Minister, what could India expect?). The very fact that the BJP government was re-elected to the Center shows the confidence of the majority of Indians in the party. Krishnaswamy MS

Toolkit to save the planet

Thank you very much for this good detailed article on young climate activists (Yes, Disha Ravi and other young climate activists have a toolkit and it could just save the planet) The elders failed to save the planet and God has entrusted the work to the youngest. generation. MS Murty

Ram Temple Fundraisers

It is strange that volunteers sticking Ram Temple stickers on the doors causes fear (Ram Temple fundraisers leave stickers on the doors causing fear and concern). It is deplorable that Scroll wrote a hyperbole about it. Now it remains to be seen whether Rinku Sharma, who was stabbed to death by religious fanatics in Delhi, could find an honest and unbiased chronicle in Scroll. Gaurav Vashisth

***

We are a secular country person, I repeat, no one should be forced to pay for Ram Temple fundraising regardless of religion (Ram Temple fundraisers leave stickers on doors sparking fear and worry). The government should invest money for these projects, just as it has spent millions of rupees to erect statues and fight the elections. James mascarenhas

A literary friendship

Thank you for Maria Couto’s brilliant play on her long-standing friendship with Graham Greene (From Goa to London with Graham Greene: First-Person Tale of a Literary Friendship). Now you can understand why I am in awe of her. She is both humanist and intellectual, fervent Catholic and ardent Goa whose outlook is both singular and inclusive. Doctor Geeta

Revisiting the story

I enjoyed reading the article on the use of gift diplomacy by the ruler of Jaipurs (How the ruler of Jaipurs used gift diplomacy to portray his state as an equal to England) immensely. The rulers of Jaipur had been on harmonious terms with the central powers throughout the premodern period. Their association with the Mughal emperors as distinguished generals, governors, statesmen and diplomats is known to history buffs. Their contribution to the development of the various arts, namely painting, architecture, astronomy and literature, is no less remarkable. The majestic city of Jaipur, from where they controlled their vast kingdom of the same name after the founding of the great city in 1727, testifies to the patronage extended to architecture and astronomy by its founder Jai Singh II, honored with the prefix Sawai (a year and a quarter) from the Mughal court.

By the time Sawai Ram Singh ascended the Kachchhwa throne of Jaipur in 1852, the Mughal Empire was an empire only in name and its predecessors had allied themselves with the English East India Company. Fully aware of the Jaipur court’s relationship with the arts, he maintained his role as guardian of his ancestral heritage of patronizing artisans and scholars. His reign was therefore witness to a flowering of arts and crafts. The Madrassa-e-Hunar, established by him in Jaipur in 1857, continues to serve the cause of arts and craftsmen to this day, albeit in a modern avatar called Rajasthan School of Arts.

Of all the artefacts Sawai Ram Singh gifted to the visiting Prince of Wales, the Jaipur Haveli was the most appropriate as it showcased the best of Jaipur’s architectural traditions, whether it was an open courtyard, tiles or of frescoes. Rajasthan is dotted with magnificent havelis, presenting a pleasant cross-fertilization of architecture and arts of the Mughal and Rajput styles. They have unlimited potential to attract hordes of visitors to the state from all over the world. I hope to read more articles on the arts, especially miniature painting, of Rajasthan. Samiul Hassan Pictures

***

The author missed the early career of Vasudev Balwant Phadkes and his efforts towards Swadeshi (Creating a Legend: How Vasudev Balwant Phadke Became a Modern Avatar of Shivaji). His brochures in this regard provide valuable insight into his convictions and efforts. Phadke tends to be presented in a one-dimensional aspect, which in my opinion would not do justice in terms of historical study when the sources are freely available. As a history speaker and research guide, all I can say is that the article contains too many opinions and insufficient research. The conclusions were drawn before the end of the study. Hope this is taken in a positive way. Monika Vaidya

A welcome gesture

The recent decision to introduce a four-day work week in accordance with India’s labor codes is a welcome move. The government’s initiative will give employees enough time to relax and spend quality time with family members. It will also help employers by increasing productivity. There is now an urgent need for such employee-friendly workplace policies that will foster a good and positive relationship between employers and employees. Varun dambal

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: