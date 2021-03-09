Why is there no outrage over things named after Nehru?

While this commentary on the cult of Indian politicians is good enough, it is not entirely true or unbiased (Saba Naqvi: The Narendra Modi cult goes up another level). I would ask Narendra Modi’s critics to also look at how the cult of Jawaharlal Nehrus came into being. Have you forgotten that India is Indira, Indira is India? Modi’s supporters see all of this as image construction rather than cult. Didn’t Congress name the institutions after various members of their ruling family? Modi is a world class statesman and all world leaders admire him. We certainly think he deserves it. Sunil Bhandari

Just count how many structures and roads are named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family all over India and then compare them to Modi. Criticism or disproportionate hatred from any individual, be it Indira Gandhi or Narendra Modi, ultimately turns into sympathy for that person. Manohar Kanade

Thanks for this candid article (Narendra Modi Stadium is in India, now is not cricket time). It has helped allay some of the intense anger I carry towards all those connected with the Indian cricket team. The way you tie the whole incident to the current policy is succinct. Martin Verney

I ask the author to write about Nehru and Indira Gandhi who recommended their own names for Bharat Ratna. In which group will they be included if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is included among Hitler, Mussolini, etc. Gouranga Kar

In my opinion, Scrolls writing about Adityanath is biased and non-factual (Ramachandra Guha: If Adityanath becomes Prime Minister, what could India expect?). The very fact that the BJP government was re-elected to the Center shows the confidence of the majority of Indians in the party. Krishnaswamy MS

Toolkit to save the planet

Thank you very much for this good detailed article on young climate activists (Yes, Disha Ravi and other young climate activists have a toolkit and it could just save the planet) The elders failed to save the planet and God has entrusted the work to the youngest. generation. MS Murty

Ram Temple Fundraisers

It is strange that volunteers sticking Ram Temple stickers on the doors causes fear (Ram Temple fundraisers leave stickers on the doors causing fear and concern). It is deplorable that Scroll wrote a hyperbole about it. Now it remains to be seen whether Rinku Sharma, who was stabbed to death by religious fanatics in Delhi, could find an honest and unbiased chronicle in Scroll. Gaurav Vashisth

We are a secular country person, I repeat, no one should be forced to pay for Ram Temple fundraising regardless of religion (Ram Temple fundraisers leave stickers on doors sparking fear and worry). The government should invest money for these projects, just as it has spent millions of rupees to erect statues and fight the elections. James mascarenhas

A literary friendship

Thank you for Maria Couto’s brilliant play on her long-standing friendship with Graham Greene (From Goa to London with Graham Greene: First-Person Tale of a Literary Friendship). Now you can understand why I am in awe of her. She is both humanist and intellectual, fervent Catholic and ardent Goa whose outlook is both singular and inclusive. Doctor Geeta

Revisiting the story

I enjoyed reading the article on the use of gift diplomacy by the ruler of Jaipurs (How the ruler of Jaipurs used gift diplomacy to portray his state as an equal to England) immensely. The rulers of Jaipur had been on harmonious terms with the central powers throughout the premodern period. Their association with the Mughal emperors as distinguished generals, governors, statesmen and diplomats is known to history buffs. Their contribution to the development of the various arts, namely painting, architecture, astronomy and literature, is no less remarkable. The majestic city of Jaipur, from where they controlled their vast kingdom of the same name after the founding of the great city in 1727, testifies to the patronage extended to architecture and astronomy by its founder Jai Singh II, honored with the prefix Sawai (a year and a quarter) from the Mughal court.

By the time Sawai Ram Singh ascended the Kachchhwa throne of Jaipur in 1852, the Mughal Empire was an empire only in name and its predecessors had allied themselves with the English East India Company. Fully aware of the Jaipur court’s relationship with the arts, he maintained his role as guardian of his ancestral heritage of patronizing artisans and scholars. His reign was therefore witness to a flowering of arts and crafts. The Madrassa-e-Hunar, established by him in Jaipur in 1857, continues to serve the cause of arts and craftsmen to this day, albeit in a modern avatar called Rajasthan School of Arts.

Of all the artefacts Sawai Ram Singh gifted to the visiting Prince of Wales, the Jaipur Haveli was the most appropriate as it showcased the best of Jaipur’s architectural traditions, whether it was an open courtyard, tiles or of frescoes. Rajasthan is dotted with magnificent havelis, presenting a pleasant cross-fertilization of architecture and arts of the Mughal and Rajput styles. They have unlimited potential to attract hordes of visitors to the state from all over the world. I hope to read more articles on the arts, especially miniature painting, of Rajasthan. Samiul Hassan Pictures

The author missed the early career of Vasudev Balwant Phadkes and his efforts towards Swadeshi (Creating a Legend: How Vasudev Balwant Phadke Became a Modern Avatar of Shivaji). His brochures in this regard provide valuable insight into his convictions and efforts. Phadke tends to be presented in a one-dimensional aspect, which in my opinion would not do justice in terms of historical study when the sources are freely available. As a history speaker and research guide, all I can say is that the article contains too many opinions and insufficient research. The conclusions were drawn before the end of the study. Hope this is taken in a positive way. Monika Vaidya

A welcome gesture

The recent decision to introduce a four-day work week in accordance with India’s labor codes is a welcome move. The government’s initiative will give employees enough time to relax and spend quality time with family members. It will also help employers by increasing productivity. There is now an urgent need for such employee-friendly workplace policies that will foster a good and positive relationship between employers and employees. Varun dambal