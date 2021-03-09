PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt tells Hafeez to ‘shut up and focus on cricket’





Mohammad Hafeez (left) and PML-N leader Hina Pervaiz Butt (right). Photo: File Hafeez tweets in favor of Prime Minister Imran Khan, annoying Hina Pervaiz Butt Hafeez called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence a “masterstroke” Prime Minister Imran Khan secured a vote of confidence from Parliament on Saturday

PML-N politician Hina Pervaiz Butt told Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez to “shut up and focus on cricket” days ago after the versatile player took to social media to congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tensions have mounted between the government and opposition parties since Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the senatorial elections in Islamabad to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

In the days that followed, when the Prime Minister managed to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to like the Prime Minister.

“Master stroke. #VoteOfConfidence @ImranKhanPTI,” Hafeez tweeted.

The tweet apparently did not please PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz But, who lashed out at the cricketer, telling him to avoid discussing politics and instead focus on cricket.

“Pakistan [cricket] has become a laughing stock around the world for failing to implement the coronavirus SOPs and now you are supporting a voice thief, “Butt blasted on Twitter.

“It’s better to shut your mouth, play cricket and refrain from commenting on politics,” she tweeted.

Hafeez did not respond to Butt’s tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wins vote of confidence in opposition’s absence

Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence in the National Assembly last week after the government’s recent setback in Senate polls.

He became the second prime minister in Pakistani history to run for the National Assembly for a voluntary vote of confidence.

Prior to Prime Minister Khan, Nawaz Sharif had asked for a voluntary vote of confidence from Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.

The opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), boycotted the NA session.

