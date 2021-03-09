Asian Insider, March 9: China launches vaccine passport; Opposition worries about Muhyiddin & Jokowi, Asia News & Top Stories

Hi everyone,

In today’s newsletter:New international health certificate for travel to China; Beijing’s top generals call for increased defense spending amid tensions with the US; Nun in Myanmar advocates for end to violence as protests continue; The opposition worries about Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo; Spotlight on people living in the shadows of local society, and more.

China deploys vaccine passport for world travel

China has rolled out an international health certificate for vaccines with the aim of making it easier to travel around the world, although it has yet to be accepted by other countries. The vaccination passport will show the details of a traveler’s inoculation as well as the results of nucleic acid and antibody tests.

Chinese citizens can register for the certificate as part of a WeChat mini-program launched on March 8, reports Chinese bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. As China becomes one of the first countries to issue a vaccination passport, several other countries are making their own attempts, in an attempt to boost global travel.

Meanwhile, the International Air Travel Association, which has 290 member airlines, is launching a travel app that will allow immigration authorities and airlines to collect and share the results of travelers’ vaccination and Covid tests. .

Main Chinese generals call for more defense spending

Two top Chinese generals have called for increased defense spending to allow the Chinese military to fully prepare for a potential conflict with the United States, in an unusual admission of the possibility of a clash between the two major economies .

The two generals are members of the Central Military Commission, headed by President Xi Jinping, and the comments were made during the annual national legislative session in Beijing.

China has forecast defense spending growth of 6.8% this year, up from 6.6% last year. And President Xi is committed to making China a great military power, capable of winning wars in all theaters by 2050.

Nun calls for end to violence in Myanmar as sporadic protests continue

A nun knelt in front of police officers in a town in northern Myanmar to implore them to stop the violence, in a widely circulated photo, in the latest visual reflecting the state of unrest in the country.

Meanwhile, sporadic protests continued across the country a day after hundreds of activists managed to escape from a neighborhood in Yangon, after being trapped by security forces overnight. Nearly 60 protesters have died in clashes with police since protests began after the February 1 military coup, while nearly 1,800 have been arrested, according to a rights group.

In other developments, Myanmar’s ambassador to Britain became the country’s second envoy to demand the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint. Kyaw Zwar Minn’s appeal follows a similar move by the Myanmar Embassy in Washington to demand the same.

The opposition worries about Muhyiddin and Jokowi

Further steps to topple Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could be underway, if recent developments in the country are any indication. Press releases from Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim and his Barisan Nasional (BN) counterpart Zahid Hamidi gave an indication of the extent to which the two could work towards their common goal.

Moreover, it happened amid the defection of five lawmakers from PH partner Amanah Negara Party to Datuk Seri Anwar’s Keadilan Rakyat Party (PKR), writes Malaysian bureau chief Shannon Teoh. It is therefore not surprising that doubts are growing about the stability of the PH pact. (For subscribers)

Meanwhile, a different kind of controversy is brewing in Indonesia, which has shed light on Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the steps he could take to resolve a conflict involving two of the country’s former military generals in the First Party. opposition from the country.

By surprise, Dr Moeldoko, chief of staff to the retired president and general of the army, was appointed chairman of the Democratic Party at an extraordinary congress in North Sumatra province on March 5, ousting Mr. Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of Mr. Joko’s predecessor, Dr. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. (For subscribers)

Invisible Asia: Death of my fellow IS fighters made me a defender of terrorism

Nestled among a handful of universities and student hostels in the historic Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, the cafe like the millions of warong (restaurants) across the island of Java is a popular place for young Indonesians to dine and dine. socialize. But Kopi Gandroeng serves a much bigger purpose. This is to prevent disillusioned young people from becoming radicalized, the weapons used being coffee, friendship and education.

Read this special story from our regional correspondent Tan Jia Ning. This is the first in a weekly series of reports, videos and podcasts that our team of correspondents in the region and beyond do on people and communities in the region who live in the shadow of their societies. .

IN OTHER NEWS

South Korea’s ruling party leader resigns in likely presidential candidacy: South Korean Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon has resigned his seven-month post to pave the way for a possible attempt to succeed President Moon Jae-in in the 2022 presidential election. Mr. Moon’s single five-year term ends next year, with elections slated for March 9, 2022.

Indian nonprofit challenges new content regulation rules: An Indian non-profit organization that runs the independent news website The Wire has challenged the country’s new rules to regulate content in digital news media in court.

