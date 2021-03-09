Politics
Alister Jack: Boris Johnson will use courts to fight Scottish independence vote
BORIS Johnson is ready to take legal action to stop a vote on Scottish independence, Alister Jack has said.
The Scottish secretary insisted that the UK government would reject any call for indyref2, regardless of the outcome of Holyrood’s election.
The Tory minister also said any unsigned ballot from Downing Street would be challenged in court.
“Nicola Sturgeon does not speak for Scotland,” he told L’Express, referring to his master plan to save the Union, which consists of using the British brand on projects funded by Westminster in Scotland .
READ MORE: Boris Johnson to reject indyref2 calls without SNP majority, Curtice warns
Opposing another plebiscite, Jack said: “Now is not the time to have a constitutional upheaval. Division and uncertainty would hurt business. We are not thinking at this time of doing anything other than d ‘help the country recover from the pandemic and save jobs. ”
Asked if the UK government would take legal action against a so-called “savage” referendum, he replied: “Yes. There are many reserved matters and the constitution is one of them. It is entirely the business of the British government.
The Scottish secretary also backed Douglas Ross’s calls for Unionists to boycott any poll that is not backed by Westminster, as well as the warning of a complete breakdown of the Union if Scotland secures independence.
“If Scotland were to go, would Northern Ireland want a border poll? Would Wales feel like they could go? It certainly wouldn’t make the UK stronger, ”he said.
The Scottish Conservative MP also claimed that a Yes vote could divide families.
READ MORE: Scottish government accuses Tories of ‘systematic attack’ on decentralization
“We have a geographic border between England and Wales, and England and Scotland,” he told the Express. “To create a physical border and an economic border would be a terrible mistake. There are people who cross the border every day to go to work or to school.
“There are children in my constituency of Dumfries and Galloway who go to school in Carlisle. We all have family and friends who live in different parts of the UK. To break this would be a terrible sadness.”
The Scottish secretary has sought to counter claims that the Prime Minister is the “best recruiting sergeant” in the independence movement. He insisted that Johnson “values Scotland and he thinks Scotland is a really strong contributor to the UK”.
Jack spearheaded plans at Westminster to prevent the Union from breaking up, which involves placing the British mark on infrastructure projects in Scotland.
READ MORE: Tories plan Union flag blitz in Scottish towns to end independence
UK government funding will be channeled through the Community Renewal Fund, which will be replaced in 2022-2023 by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The latter is designed to compensate for lost EU funding, but will not be allocated by the Scottish government. Instead, Westminster will use the powers set out in Britain’s Home Market Act to allow it to bypass decentralized administrations.
“The EU has been very successful in getting the message across that it has funded a bypass or funded a bridge or community hall,” said Jack.
The Holyrood bypass plans have led to accusations of a takeover from the Scottish government. Earlier this week, Constitutional Secretary Michael Russell warned that Scotland’s ability to legislate in key areas had been undermined by a “systematic attack” on decentralization.
Yet Jack claimed the Conservatives were doing the opposite. “The SNP is an organization campaigning to break up the UK pretending to be a government party,” he said. “We believe in strengthening decentralization, they believe in separation.”
Last year, the SNP released an 11-point plan for a second independence referendum. he says the Scottish government will push for indyref2 if a pro-yes majority is returned to Holyrood in May, regardless of whether a section 30 order is granted by Westminster.
The document explains that it would then be up to the British government to decide whether it wanted to try to block the plebiscite in the courts.
The SNP has also pledged to spend £ 600,000 this fiscal year to prepare for the referendum.
Deputy party leader Keith Brown hit back at Jack.
He said: “The people of Scotland – and not Boris Johnson – have the right to decide the future of this country.
“This Trump-style attempt at denial of democracy is utterly unsustainable, and it is increasingly clear that the Conservatives know there will be an independence referendum if the people of Scotland vote for one in May.
“Boris Johnson wants to have a free hand to withdraw the powers of the Scottish Parliament and impose his disastrous hard Brexit. In an independent Scotland, the people who live here – not the Westminster governments we don’t vote for – will decide how we rebuild our country after the pandemic.
“Boris Johnson should not be allowed to decide the future of Scotland – that is why it is vital that people give the SNP both votes in the next election.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]