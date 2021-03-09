Alister Jack: Boris Johnson will use courts to fight Scottish independence vote

BORIS Johnson is ready to take legal action to stop a vote on Scottish independence, Alister Jack has said.

The Scottish secretary insisted that the UK government would reject any call for indyref2, regardless of the outcome of Holyrood’s election.

The Tory minister also said any unsigned ballot from Downing Street would be challenged in court.

“Nicola Sturgeon does not speak for Scotland,” he told L’Express, referring to his master plan to save the Union, which consists of using the British brand on projects funded by Westminster in Scotland .

Opposing another plebiscite, Jack said: “Now is not the time to have a constitutional upheaval. Division and uncertainty would hurt business. We are not thinking at this time of doing anything other than d ‘help the country recover from the pandemic and save jobs. ”

Asked if the UK government would take legal action against a so-called “savage” referendum, he replied: “Yes. There are many reserved matters and the constitution is one of them. It is entirely the business of the British government.

The Scottish secretary also backed Douglas Ross’s calls for Unionists to boycott any poll that is not backed by Westminster, as well as the warning of a complete breakdown of the Union if Scotland secures independence.

“If Scotland were to go, would Northern Ireland want a border poll? Would Wales feel like they could go? It certainly wouldn’t make the UK stronger, ”he said.

The Scottish Conservative MP also claimed that a Yes vote could divide families.

“We have a geographic border between England and Wales, and England and Scotland,” he told the Express. “To create a physical border and an economic border would be a terrible mistake. There are people who cross the border every day to go to work or to school.

“There are children in my constituency of Dumfries and Galloway who go to school in Carlisle. We all have family and friends who live in different parts of the UK. To break this would be a terrible sadness.”

The Scottish secretary has sought to counter claims that the Prime Minister is the “best recruiting sergeant” in the independence movement. He insisted that Johnson “values ​​Scotland and he thinks Scotland is a really strong contributor to the UK”.

Jack spearheaded plans at Westminster to prevent the Union from breaking up, which involves placing the British mark on infrastructure projects in Scotland.

UK government funding will be channeled through the Community Renewal Fund, which will be replaced in 2022-2023 by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The latter is designed to compensate for lost EU funding, but will not be allocated by the Scottish government. Instead, Westminster will use the powers set out in Britain’s Home Market Act to allow it to bypass decentralized administrations.

“The EU has been very successful in getting the message across that it has funded a bypass or funded a bridge or community hall,” said Jack.

The Holyrood bypass plans have led to accusations of a takeover from the Scottish government. Earlier this week, Constitutional Secretary Michael Russell warned that Scotland’s ability to legislate in key areas had been undermined by a “systematic attack” on decentralization.

Yet Jack claimed the Conservatives were doing the opposite. “The SNP is an organization campaigning to break up the UK pretending to be a government party,” he said. “We believe in strengthening decentralization, they believe in separation.”

Last year, the SNP released an 11-point plan for a second independence referendum. he says the Scottish government will push for indyref2 if a pro-yes majority is returned to Holyrood in May, regardless of whether a section 30 order is granted by Westminster.

The document explains that it would then be up to the British government to decide whether it wanted to try to block the plebiscite in the courts.

The SNP has also pledged to spend £ 600,000 this fiscal year to prepare for the referendum.

Deputy party leader Keith Brown hit back at Jack.

He said: “The people of Scotland – and not Boris Johnson – have the right to decide the future of this country.

“This Trump-style attempt at denial of democracy is utterly unsustainable, and it is increasingly clear that the Conservatives know there will be an independence referendum if the people of Scotland vote for one in May.

“Boris Johnson wants to have a free hand to withdraw the powers of the Scottish Parliament and impose his disastrous hard Brexit. In an independent Scotland, the people who live here – not the Westminster governments we don’t vote for – will decide how we rebuild our country after the pandemic.

“Boris Johnson should not be allowed to decide the future of Scotland – that is why it is vital that people give the SNP both votes in the next election.”