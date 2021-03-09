Andrew Cuomo tries the Trump defense





The articles of impeachment submitted by House Democrats constitute a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president, Trumps lawyers wrote in January 2020, and is a brazen and illegal attempt reverse the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election.

A year later, during Trump’s second indictment, another lawyer complained. History will record this disgraceful effort as a deliberate attempt by the Democratic Party to smear, censor and overturn not only President Trump, but the 75 millions of Americans who voted for him.

David A. Graham: Trump thinks he’s found a new defense

And last month, Trump said of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation, These are attacks by Democrats desperate to stop the nearly 75 million people (the most votes, by far, never obtained by a sitting president) who voted for me in the elections.

This is in some ways expected: as long as elected politicians have been under siege, they have emphasized voter support for trying to stay in power. But Cuomo and Trump each take that tactic and turn it into a more dramatic claim that since being elected by voters, they can only be removed by them. Although they present it as the only truly democratic position, it is closer to the logic of authoritarian populism.

There are notable differences between the Cuomos and Trumps situations. Cuomo appears to have made reasonable mistakes in his attempt to fight the coronavirus, then unreasonably withheld the evidence; Trump (along with many other governors) has never gone to great lengths to tackle the virus and has never hidden it. Cuomo faces serious allegations of sexual harassment from several women. Trump faces even more serious sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, and has been taped bragging about sexual assault.

David A. Graham: No, Democrats are not trying to annul the 2016 election

Trump claimed a popular mandate despite losing the popular vote in both presidential elections. (His repeated invocations of his vote tally for 2020 omit the fact that Joe Biden received over 81 million votes, roughly 7 million more than Trump.) Cuomo won at least 54% of the vote in each of his three elections. general to the post of governor. And while a Quinnipiac University poll released last week found his approval rating had dropped 27 points since May 2020, 55% of respondents also said he should not quit.

But government is not run by opinion polls, and neither should it be. Pedantic political commentators like to point out that the United States is a republic, not a democracy, but it is a place where their lectures are well taken. Voters choose elected officials, but not just the governor. They also vote for the lieutenant governor, who replaces the governor if he resigns, as well as for lawmakers who control the governor, some of whom (including the New York Senate majority leader, a Democrat) have said that Cuomo is expected to resign.

