China’s ‘twin sessions’ open as Xi Jinping seeks more power

NPC / CCPPC sessions are great news for billionaires, bad news for workers and Hong Kong

Vincent Kolo. chinaworker.info

Chinese twin sessions or Lianghui, the annual meetings of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC), kicked off in Beijing on Thursday, March 4.

Neither body has any real power. These are just decorative ornaments for the dictatorial regime of the so-called Communist Party (CCP), which has increasingly become a one-man dictatorship under Supreme Leader Xi Jinping. The AFN and CPPCC are closely watched, mainly because important new policies are announced here, crafted long in advance by Xi and his top advisers, with the more than 5,000 delegates applauding wildly.

Over the past two decades, the incredible wealth of Chinese capitalists who are also delegates to the Lianghui has received a lot of attention. This year a new record was set. The the richest capitalists participating in the Lianghui saw their fortune grow by an average of 68% over the past twelve months, according to a list of top billionaires released by Shanghai-based Hurun Report. These delegates are worth a total of US $ 391 billion, more than Hong Kong’s GDP in 2020 (US $ 349 billion).

Last year, despite the pandemic and crippling lockdowns earlier in the year, China created five new billionaires every week. China is withdrawing from the United States, reported Hurun, with 1,058 Chinese billionaires in America 696. The 100th anniversary of the CCP, which falls on July 23, will see the Xis regime perform political contortions to obscure the reality that class character and the policies of the communists of the 1920s were the opposite of the current capitalist oligarchy of the CCP.

Economic rebound?

The NPC will after all adopt a GDP target for 2021, although many commentators believed the practice would be discontinued as it was last year. This year the target will be greater than six percent what most observers consider conservative and synchronous to achieve. The average forecast for China’s growth in 2021 among economists polled by Bloomberg was 8.4%.

China has the distinction of being the only major economy to grow in 2020, even though lowest rate since 1976. As always, some statistical manipulation was used. Yet, going through the official figures, China’s economy grew 2.3% last year, while Germany contracted 5% and the United States 3.5%. While GDP growth of 8% or more would be eye-catching, this year’s growth will be flattered by the weak base effect from 2020. If we combine the two years 2020 and 2021, despite such a rebound, the the general trend is to continue slowing down from the high double-digit growth rates of a decade ago.

Workers are not benefiting from this recovery. For the first time since 2009, not a single Chinese province raised the minimum wage last year. Everything indicates that this wage freeze will be extended in 2021. The government is also preparing to launch a major attack on pension rights by attacking women workers as a first step by raising the retirement age of women from 55 to 60 years old. to achieve equality with men. Indeed, China is facing a demographic time bomb of falling birth rates and shrinking workforce.

Government pension funds are already on the decline. Almost half of Chinese According to a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, 32 provinces and regions are expected to report deficiencies in their pension funds by 2022, up from six in 2015. But the problem can trigger major unrest. A survey carried out in 2013 showed that 95% of respondents were against raising the retirement age.

In 2027, India is expected to overtake China as a worlds most populous country. The decline of Chinese workforce is expected to increase from 759 million to 661 million between 2017 and 2037 has serious implications for the economy, and the CCP plans to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy and military superpower.

Another ongoing crisis concerns soaring debt levels. China has combined public sector, corporate and household debt rose to 280% of GDP in 2020, compared to 255% of GDP in 2019, according to the People’s Bank of China (central bank). This figure rises to around 295% of GDP when external debt (which the PBoC estimates at 14.5% of GDP) is included. It follows that China’s modest 2.3% growth in 2020 was achieved by the largest debt increase on record. It is not sustainable.

Struggle for power

The most important feature of this year’s Twin Sessions will not be major political decisions, but the push by Xi Jinpings’ ruling faction to further consolidate their power. There is an ongoing power struggle within the CCP state. Xi does his best to seal his control, paving the way for him win a third term at a major leadership meeting next year, positioning himself to become the ruler of life.

X is an ever-increasing concentration of power and its abandonment of internal limits and controls introduced by the Deng Xiaopings regime in the 1980s, setting up a more collective authoritarian system was the sign of a serious crisis. Xis’ policies are stoking enormous pressures in society as repression increases exponentially (as shown by the repressions in Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong over the past year) and working class discontent grows as real wages fall. This is especially true of migrant workers who make up two-thirds of the labor force in China.

Drivers from the Meituan food delivery company called a strike on Monday, March 8, demanding a pay rise and better conditions. This follows the Xiong Yan arrested last month, driver of rival delivery platform Ele.me. Xiong is accused of forming an unofficial union for delivery men. The Chinese dictatorship has a zero tolerance policy towards independent unions.

Hong Kong

Twin sessions approve a new political system for Hong Kong, which will mark the last nail in the coffin for the city’s limited parliamentary democracy or more exactly semi-democracy. A hardened authoritarian regime is the CCP’s plan for the city’s future. Imprisonment this week under X is the National Security Act of over 40 pro-democracy politicians awaiting trial for subversion in May was clearly organized for the benefit of the AFN and CPPCC meetings in Beijing. Chaotic and brutal court scenes in Hong Kong with several defendants passed out of exhaustion as the proceedings went on for four days without interruption are designed to show the power of the Xis regime, its disregard for American and Western interference, and to send a warning to all who do. Xi challenge. This applies to workers in China who are trying to organize for basic rights and to the rivals of the CCP factions who are increasingly worried about the direction the state is taking.

The latest crackdown removes and jails the entire field of opposition candidates for Hong Kong’s bogus parliament, the Legislative Council (Legco). A report submitted to the Twin Sessions on March 4 made no mention of any Hong Kong country, two systems, or the people of Hong Kong ruling in Hong Kong, two previously key phrases to describe the limited autonomy that was offered in the past when the city left British colonial rule. rule by China. This terminology was discarded by Beijing in favor of the emphasis placed on China’s sovereignty and only patriots can rule Hong Kong the latter designates only supporters of the CCP and disqualifies anyone suspected of democratic leanings.

The NPC is expected to approve a new voting system for Hong Kong, which further removes any possibility for the dictatorship to lose control of the Legco or be forced to host representatives of the struggle for democracy. The Legco elections scheduled for last September are postponed to 2022 and the elitist pro-CPC committee that elects the chief executive every five years will again be rigged in favor of pro-CPC forces and given new nomination powers. or veto. Legco candidates.

There are signs that Xi will not stop with the quashing of the democratic opposition in Hong Kong, but will also push to reconstitute and purge the pro-government camp. In Beijing’s eyes, the existing pro-CCP parties are incompetent and have failed to rule Hong Kong in its interests. Traditional Hong Kong company tycoons can also lose some of their political privileges because they too are considered insufficiently zealous to defend Beijing. A complete takeover by the CCP and its business cronies, with the annulment of Hong Kong’s limited autonomy, is rapidly unfolding under Xis’ leadership.

In keeping with Xis’ policies in other areas, repression and hard rule replace compromise and bridge building. The prospects for Hong Kong’s fragile democratic rights appear extremely bleak, but at the same time, Xis’ policies are fueling mass anger and political radicalization, which cannot be suppressed indefinitely by police action.

By continually doubling down on radical repressive policies, as an unsustainable debt-driven economic policy inflicts more and more economic suffering on the working class, the Xis regime is creating an explosive future.