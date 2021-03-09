Morphed image shared as hoarding against BJP government led by Narendra Modi





A picture of the hoarding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo is shared on social media, claiming it as an anti-Modi poster on a busy road in India. After increase in fuel prices in India, this poster asks people not to vote for the BJP government led by Narendra Modi. Lets check the claim made in the post. The archived version of the message can be viewed here. Claim: Photo of a sign calling for the removal of the Modi government due to the price hike. Made: The photo shared in the message is an edited photo. The original poster praises the BJP government led by Narendra Modi and asks people to stand by Modi’s side. This poster of Narendra Modi is seen on a street in Delhi in December 2014. Therefore, the statement made in the post is FALSE. When searching reverse image of the photo shared in the post, a similar photo of Narendra Modi hoarding was found in the Live Mint article published on December 29, 2014. The original poster praises the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Also, he asks people to support Narendra Modi and support him. The Live Mint article reported it as Narendra Modi’s poster on a Delhi street ahead of the Assembly elections in early 2015. This photo is credited to Live Mint photographer Pradeep Gaur. The original poster can also be found in articles published by other news sites. They can be seen here and here. Previously, the same image of hoarding was transformed to show the difference in gasoline prices between 2013 and 2018. Tweets with this image can be seen here and here. From all of this evidence, it can be concluded that the hoarding of Narendra Modi shared in the post is hoarding. To sum up, a transformed photo is shared as a hoarding against the BJP government led by Narendra Modi.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos