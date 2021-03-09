Pak Oppn alliance hails military establishment for political interference





Islamabad:

The 11-party opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – has appointed Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, former prime minister and recent winner of the Senate polls, as its candidate for the post of President of the Senate, whose elections are being held. scheduled to take place on March 12.

“There is evidence that intelligence agencies violated the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) code of conduct and attempted to influence the March 3 Senate polls by threatening and enticing voters,” the president said. of PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a press conference.

“The PDM condemns this decision and warns that if the same tactics are repeated in the elections for the president and vice-president of the Senate, the PDM would be obliged to present all the evidence to the public,” he added.

The PDM’s anti-government campaign has raised serious questions about the military establishment for its support for the ruling government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is the reason why opposition parties call Imran Khan “selected” and the current government “puppet” of his selectors.

Opposition benches began to express serious concerns about the government led by Imran Khan after it was upset in Senate polls on March 2, in which they retained their majority in the upper chamber and succeeded in getting its candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, elected against the government candidate, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The setback forced Imran Khan to demand a vote of confidence in parliament on March 6. However, opposition parties, which boycotted the work of parliament, declared the vote of confidence illegal and unconstitutional.

“The PDM demands that all state institutions focus on their work and stay in their domain. This should be a permanent reality and not just an exception for a certain election, ”said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

“The PDM condemns establishment interference in politics and appreciates when it does not,” he added.

Mariyum Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said the government is determined to use establishment support in the president’s upcoming elections and the vice-president of the Senate, because he does not have a numerical majority.

“You have to ask the government why it nominated its candidate when it is in the minority. It only indicates that the government wants to use agencies or money to pressure voters,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos