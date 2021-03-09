Video of Donald Trump saying he ‘isn’t a fan’ of Meghan Markle resurfaces, trolls call her ‘gold digger’





Even as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to make entertainment headlines around the world after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Twitter has unearthed an old video of former POTUS Donald Trump sharing his thoughts on the Duchess.

The clip sparked hilarious reactions eclipsing the dark nature of all the revelations that have been made on the CBS show. A social media segment that slammed Meghan for her comments sided with Trump after he was seen saying, “I’m not a fan of his. I wish Harry the best of luck as he is going. need it “. clip.

Trump says he is not a Meghan fan and wishes Harry good luck as ‘he will need it’ after video of vote

Did Meghan Markle recount an anti-Trump ad ahead of the election? Duchess slammed for breaking royal protocol amid rumors

Asked about Meghan Markle, President Trump said: ‘I’m not a huge fan of his … I wish Harry the best of luck because he will need it. “@KensingtonRoyal #[email protected] No one except stupid sycophants is a fan of her, ”one of the tweets read.

Non-Trump fans were in absolute agreement. “In turn, I’m not a big fan of Donald Trump, but as far as Meghan Markle was concerned he was on the money in this clip,” a tweet said.

“After watching Oprah interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, I can say that Trump was 100% right. I’m not a fan of him, I wish Harry the best of luck because he’s going to need it, ”said one netizen.

The haters of Meghan still had not finished declaiming. “Everyone knows megan is a gold digger. Do you really think she really idolized Diana when Diana hated being royal? Also, since when does isolating someone from their family make them quit their job / life and the county has been a good partner?

“Damn, how did Trump know?” I’m not a fan of her [Meghan Markle], and I wish … the best of luck to [Prince] Harry, because he will need it, ”wrote another, reiterating Trump’s quotes.

After watching Oprah interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle I can say Trump was 100% right

I’m not a fan of hers

I wish Harry the best of luck, because he is going to need it. pic.twitter.com/f6fqgLdzGM

AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) March 8, 2021

Everyone knows megan is a gold digger. Do you really think she really idolized Diana when Diana hated being royal?

Also, since when does the isolation of one person from his family make him a good partner?

color revolution – American Twins (@twins_american) March 8, 2021

Damn, how did Trump know?

“I’m not a fan of her [Meghan Markle], and I wish … the best of luck to [Prince] Harry, because he will need it. “Pic.twitter.com/tALGYGMC3y

Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) March 8, 2021

On September 23, Trump, at a White House press conference, was asked about a video in which Prince Harry and Meghan encourage Americans to vote. The reporter insinuated that the couple were “basically encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden” and asked for Trump’s reaction. The Elder POTUS responded by saying “I’m not a fan of his” and wished Harry “luck because he’s going to need it.”

Before the election, Meghan had said: “Every four years we are told the same thing that this is the most important election of our lives. But this one is. When we vote, our values ​​are put into action and our voices are heard. . Your voice reminds you that you matter because you do and you deserve to be heard. “

Even though they did not approve a candidate, their comments earned them a lot of negative reactions. Many social media users have said that it is none of their business and that it is best to stay away from the same.

