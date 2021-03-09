Had a fruitful conversation with Suga Yoshihide on India-Japan ties: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of the Special India-Japan Strategic and Global Partnership in recent years, guided by mutual trust and shared values. They appreciated that bilateral exchanges have been maintained over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also welcomed the recent signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Skilled Workers (SSW) and looked forward to its swift implementation. Had a fruitful conversation with Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on the progress of the Special India-Japan Strategic and Global Partnership.

We exchanged views on contemporary global challenges and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. @sugawitter – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2021 Prime Minister Modi noted the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed ​​Train (MAHSR) project as a shining example of India-Japan bilateral strategic partnership and expressed his commitment to its successful implementation. The two leaders further exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern and agreed that the partnership between the two countries could play a central role in addressing common challenges. In this regard, they stressed that their engagement with like-minded countries such as Australia and the United States in the form of quadrennial consultations was valuable and agreed that these useful discussions should continue. The two leaders noted that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries would fall in 2022 and agreed that this event would be celebrated in an appropriate manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Suga to visit India at the earliest for the annual bilateral summit. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos