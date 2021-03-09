For Boris Johnson, charity definitely starts at home

Boris Johnson hopes to start a charity to pay for the renovation of his apartment. Johnson apparently wants Lord Brownlow, a multimillionaire Tory peer, to rule him.

Former Chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it would be a “scandal”.

“I would be surprised if it was in the law to create a charity and get tax breaks for housing a government employee,” he said last week.

“For that to happen, there must be broader public benefits for a group that needs charity. I really don’t know if the Prime Minister and his fiancée are qualified.

Heritage

Johnson could get help to preserve the apartment on heritage land. But the public is not allowed to enter for “security” reasons.

Former Charities Commissioner Andrew Purkis said that to be of public interest “you would assume there would be some sort of public access.”

It is not that there is no money. Downing Street has spent over £ 2.6million to renovate number 9 into a sophisticated media room. The Cabinet Office admitted the total cost was £ 2,607,767.67.

This includes “audiovisual equipment, Internet infrastructure, electrical works and lighting”. The Bureau said, “These expenses are in the public interest.”

Meanwhile, Johnson and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, enjoyed £ 12,500 worth of gourmet meals during the pandemic.

It came from the Daylesford firm, one of Britain’s most expensive grocery stores. Daylesford is owned by Lady Bamford, wife of billionaire conservative donor and JCB construction boss Lord Bamford.

Groceries and prepared meals ‘smuggled in’ through the back entrance to Downing Street were apparently paid for by Johnson.

Three cops will not be prosecuted for malicious communications on “allegedly racist” WhatsApp messages posted last year.

An officer had posted a monkey photo message under a meme of black British actor Kayode Ewumi.

Cambridgeshire Police said a complaint had been lodged about an “allegedly racist exchange”.

The Crown Prosecution Service ruled last week that no further action should be taken.

Over 1,000 prison staff have been dismissed for misconduct in just six years. Department of Justice figures show 1,121 were discharged from English and Welsh prisons between 2014 and 2020.

Some 43 had “inappropriate relationships with detainees”. Others used unnecessary force on the prisoners. The vast majority of investigations into misconduct by prison staff do not end with dismissal.

Do not panic : PM will be protected against viruses

As the Conservatives push ten million people back from schools and colleges this week, they are taking much more care to keep their own safety.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle plans to present a ‘roadmap’ next week detailing plans to return MPs to parliament.

Only 50 deputies out of 650 can currently physically attend the floor of the House of Commons, with others joining via Zoom.

Hoyle is reportedly in favor of a return in June, although some have suggested he may not want a full return until September. He also wants to keep what he calls the “bonus” changes during the pandemic.

Tories refuse to ‘follow the science’ as they push for end to lockdown

“I want normality,” he says. “But let’s not throw the good with the bad.”

Lords can also continue to sleep in their homes rather than in the bedroom. The House of Lords finance committee said emergency equipment leased at the start of the pandemic had now been purchased.

At a meeting last November, some sleepers “expressed their wish that remote work continued beyond the Covid-19 pandemic”.

But some conservatives are worried about how all of this affects their image.

Conservative MP Pauline Latham has warned that if MPs ease their own restrictions later than the rest of Britain, “we will appear completely out of touch.”

And Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg cried, “We can’t be behind nightclubs.”

Settlement ends Patel’s bullying evidence

Home Secretary Priti Patel has reached a six-figure settlement with a senior official over allegations of intimidation.

The move means neither Patel nor Boris Johnson will have to testify in a public court.

Sir Philip Rutman had sued the government under the whistleblower laws.

The former permanent secretary of the Home Office says he was forced to quit his job after threatening to take Patel to an employment tribunal for alleged harassment of staff.

Patel denies the allegations. But a Cabinet Office report released last November found that she had broken the ministerial code. Boris Johnson disagreed.

She has been accused of intimidation in two other government departments – the Dfid and the DWP.

We do not know how much in total the government spent to defend it.

Give us a loan or fuck you, say the bosses bullies

The bosses of a catering company have “intimidated” low-paid workers into loaning them money to pay their national insurance and pension contributions, says the GMB union.

Many workers at Tomahawk restaurants earn minimum wage.

The company wrote to workers saying it had a “short-term cash flow problem” and “needed your help.”

“We respectfully ask you, in these difficult times, to support us by agreeing to pay your own employer’s nic / pension contributions through a voluntary ‘loan’ to the company,” he said.

In a Zoom meeting, workers were then told to “fuck off somewhere else if you don’t like it”.

And if they did not agree to pay the contributions, the cabinet would “examine whether you are suitable for your post”.

The company benefits from the government’s leave program, which pays bosses a portion of workers’ wages during the pandemic.

The things they say …

‘Lots of drugs’

What Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said people would buy on a Universal Basic Income (UBI)

‘Concerned about the incentive to work’

Another reason Bailey opposes a UBI

“ These are the traders in your town and their cocaine habits ”

Simon Duffy of the Center for Welfare Reform said it’s not the poor that Bailey should be worried about

‘He is homeless’

How a Bailey spokesperson defended him

‘Organize castration’

Author Elisa Segrave thinks Boris Johnson should solve his problems with Dilyn the dog

‘Central’

Biographer Tom Bower on Dilyn’s importance in new chapter he writes in Johnson’s biography

“ We are going to have to live with a degree of mortality that will be substantial ”

Professor Andrew Hayward, from the Sage Government Scientists Group, on the future

‘We will get back to normal’

Hayward has an interesting definition of ‘normal’