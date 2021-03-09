Merrick Garland: Biden attorney general to speed up Justice Department split from Trump





Garland, expected to be confirmed by the Senate this week, will inherit a Justice Department damaged by President Donald Trump’s efforts to use his power for the benefit of his friends and hurt his enemies. Hell inherits a department overseeing several high-level political affairs, the results of which will likely leave large swathes of the country unhappy. And hell inherits a department that has vigorously implemented over the past four years the Conservative Trumps program instituting an aggressive impeachment policy and reviving the use of the federal death penalty.

Garland, analysts say, will need to improve morale and restore traditional barriers between his agency and the White House in criminal matters, while guiding the policy shift to the left of departments that appeared to begin immediately after President Biden took office. .

Garland said during his confirmation hearing that his first briefing would focus on the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill and the criminal cases that arose out of it. Prosecutors have charged more than 300 people in connection with the chaos, authorities said, and progressed from those who entered the buildings to those who could have planned or orchestrated the violence that day.

Attorney General candidate Merrick Garland was an American prosecutor when national terrorists attacked the Murrah federal building in 1995 (Joshua Carroll / The Washington Post)

When he last worked at the Justice Department in the 1990s, Garland oversaw two high profile domestic terrorism cases: the investigation into the federal building bombing in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people and injuring hundreds more, and the Unabomber investigation, which led to 16 mail bombings in 17 years. Analysts say Garland is uniquely qualified to oversee prosecutions resulting from the Capitol Riot and the department’s broader efforts to quell domestic terrorism.

If you are becoming the United States Attorney General or the United States Attorney General, there is no time for on-the-job training. And he doesn’t need to take on-the-job training; He has done it before, said Matthew Schneider, who worked as an American lawyer in Detroit under the Trump administration and is now in private practice with the law firm Honigman.

Some Republican lawmakers have questioned whether the ministry appropriately respects peoples’ civil liberties in its aggressive pursuit of rioters, and Garland may face particularly difficult questions as the case unfolds.

The FBI has investigated whether high-profile right-wing figures such as Roger Stone and Alex Jones could have played a role in the attack, and is considering the possibility, as some Democrats have alleged, that he may there are links between some conservative members of Congress and rioters. Stone and Jones have worked to amplify Trumps’ false allegations of electoral fraud, but have denied breaking the laws. Authorities have not charged any lawmakers with wrongdoing.

Some Republicans said they were troubled by this response and by Garlands’ broader reluctance to answer their questions. Four Republicans joined 11 Democrat Senate Judiciary Committees to advance Garlands’ nomination, but seven opposed it. And Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Then delayed a floor vote, saying Garland failed to provide substantive answers to questions about illegal immigration, the death penalty and other matters.

Nancy DePodesta, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, said Garland needs to let the Durham and Hunter Biden investigations run their course, and perhaps disclose more prosecutors thinking than is typical for a criminal case. assure the public that matters have been dealt with without interference.

You have seen where the evidence leads, and then being able to substantiate or provide a basis as to why charges have or have not been laid, DePodesta said. I think transparency is important, but generally when a US law firm refuses to charge a case, it’s not something they usually do, is defend why they did not charge a case.

But no matter what he does, Garlands’ actions will likely leave a part of the country miserable if the outcome doesn’t match their political views, DePodesta said.

You can’t win, DePodesta said.

Democrats and other legal watchers have complained that Republicans have taken action to delay Garlands’ confirmation, leaving the Justice Department without a Senate-confirmed leader for months in the new administration.

You think that with 15 votes to 7 … that it would be such an important appointment for this nation, that of an attorney general, that it would be dealt with in an expedited manner on the floor of the Senate. No. Senator Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said last week.

Garland will take office later than his recent predecessors. Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, was confirmed on February 8, 2017, and President Barack Obamas’ first attorney general, Eric Holder, was confirmed on February 2, 2009. But their appointments were announced earlier during the transition. presidential election than Garlands was. . Trump announced his intention to appoint sessions in mid-November 2016, while Obama officially announced he was appointing Holder on December 1, 2008.

Biden did not announce that Garland was his choice of attorney general until Jan. 7, and Garland did not submit his questionnaire to the Senate until later in the month.

In the meantime, Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, a Justice Department human resources official who previously worked as Holder’s assistant, headed the department. The administration has also installed politically appointed senior lawmakers to lead divisions awaiting Senate confirmed leaders, allowing Biden to put his stamp on political issues throughout the department.

Two of those Biden wants to be Garlands’ top MPs, Deputy Attorney General candidate Lisa Monaco and Associate Attorney General candidate Vanita Gupta, are expected to have their confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Biden has also appointed attorney Kristen Clarke to head the civil rights division, although she has yet to be confirmed.

A Justice Department official noted that officials were insisting on law enforcement and other work in the interim, citing charges against the rioters on Capitol Hill, charges against North Korean hackers and l overturning Trump-era directives that do not conform to ministry tradition.

Analysts say that while much of the work of the departments continues, regardless of who is in charge of the department, it is useful to ask a Senate-confirmed attorney general and deputy attorneys general to decide on the most important measures. .

It is easier and more efficient to make decisions and take a stand on important issues when the government-appointed official, who is politically responsible and can speak for the administration, is in place, said Jody Hunt, who served as the Sessions Chief of Staff and headed the Civil Division departments of the Trump administration. It is not uncommon, at the start of a new administration, for example, for the Justice Department to ask the courts for more time before taking a position on a potentially controversial dispute in order to give the new administration an opportunity to ‘assess the question. ; a decision is then best made when a senior attorney general is in place, empowered to speak on behalf of the executive [branch].

In many areas, officials are awaiting comments from Garlands.

Although Wilkinson rescinded Sessions’ criminal indictment policy, he noted that this was only an interim measure until new leadership confirmed by the Senate was in place. Garland will ultimately have to decide on policies that will guide how prosecutors can file cases, possibly including restrictions on their ability to lay charges with harsh mandatory minimum sentences.

Garland signaled that he was open to a hiatus in the implementation of the federal death penalty, which Trump’s Justice Department had resumed, and a relaxation of the prosecution by departments of marijuana cases in the United States. States where the substance is legal. He also suggested that he again favor the use of court-enforced consent decrees to influence local police departments to change, a tactic the Trump administration had all but abandoned. But policy changes in these areas are likely to cause significant controversy. Many Republicans see a moratorium on the death penalty as the attorney general refuses to enforce the law, and they view the use of consent decrees as a harsh tactic that encroaches on the sovereignty of local governments.

Although the temporary leadership of the departments has reviewed some of the measures the Bidens have taken to ensure their legality, the administration has signaled that it is waiting for Garland to take office before taking further action. Asked recently about the president’s intentions to write off student loan debt, for example, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that once the Bidens team was in place at the ministry of Justice, he would ask local officials to conduct a legal review of his power to act. by executive action.

There must be a team at the Justice Ministry to make a recommendation on its legal authority, Psaki said. And in the meantime, if Congress goes ahead and sends them a package that, you know, provides $ 10,000 in student debt relief, hed be impatient to sign it.

