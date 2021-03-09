People may ‘show a lack of confidence’ in PM Imran Khan if demands are not met: Aurat March 2021





KARACHI: The organizers of the March 2021 Aurat said on Monday that people could “show a lack of confidence” in Prime Minister Imran Khan if demands made on International Women’s Day on March 8 don’t were not satisfied.

In speeches at the Karachi Aurat March, organizers called on the Pakistani government to “sit and talk” with them, as demands made a year ago have still not been met.

Running for the fourth year in a row, Aurat March 2021 was held at Frere Hall and was transformed into the Aurat Dharna Women’s Sit-in in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is high time that our problems were resolved. We want the government to listen to our demands,” urged speakers, noting that 50% of the Pakistani population took to the streets every year but there was “no still resolving “.

Women, the transgender community and non-binary people highlighted Aurat March’s 15-point program, saying it was an invitation to the federal government led by the PTI and its provincial counterpart to read and start to act.

One of the organizers of the Aurat march on International Women’s Day 2021, Qurat Mirza, highlighted how common rape is in Pakistan.

A member of the feminist group Aurat Haq as well as the Women Action Forum (WAF), Mirza cited cases of sexual assault and harassment in Sindh and Punjab, including Shikarpur and rape on the Lahore highway in her speech. , claiming that sexual misconduct was rampant in everyday life and even in bazaars.

“I am speaking to Prime Minister Imran Khan. I demand this from the federal government. You won the vote of confidence and congratulations on this, but if our demands are not resolved, the day is not far off when people show openly their lack of confidence in you, ”she said.

“Patriarchal violence should be done away with for women, the transgender community and non-binary people. Come sit with us and talk. We need more child protection centers and MLO women [medico-legal officers], “she added.

“ Promises made must be kept ”

Transgender activist Sophia-Layla also spoke about the oppression the community faces on a regular basis. “Oppression starts with small acts, such as staring at us, making us uncomfortable and limiting our actions [in public spaces], people touch us without consent, ”she told Geo.tv.

“I’m here to speak to society and government about trans and non-binary people in particular. Have been subjected to violence every day, been killed, our rights taken away from us, we have promises made to us and we now stand here to demand the fulfillment of those promises.

“The promises that society and the state have made to us will be kept,” she said.

Layla lamented how the transgender community, including non-binary people, was not hired by workplaces initially or was fired later.

“In hospitals, when they are taken to the emergency room, doctors debate our gender, wondering aloud whether we should be admitted to the men’s or women’s ward, which costs us our lives.” , she said.

News / .Haseem uz Zaman

The trans activist stressed that while the Pakistani people are aware, there is a need to ensure that they know that the rights of the community are “also their responsibility”.

“Load [of responsibility] cannot be limited to the state and society. It is the individual responsibility of each one.

“Tell people it’s not a joke [to be trans]. If your workplace doesn’t have a transgender person, ask yourself why? Ask your human resources departments about trans representation, ”she asked.

‘Recognize our full humanity’

Hina, a non-gender binary person, however, didn’t have much hope. When asked when Pakistan would understand and accept more transgender rights, she replied that it was “not in my life, I guess”.

“But I think it has to start somewhere, it has to start somewhere, and this is where it was starting right now,” she added.

Hina also noted that she was walking for working class people.

“I want society and state to recognize our full humanity and view non-binary and trans people as equal citizens and equal humans of this earth.”

A newly engaged couple were also on the march, taking a breath of fresh air and enjoying the environment of independence.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the young woman said she wanted equality but also knew that the problems “could not be solved. [right away] but they can at least be highlighted “.

“Weren’t even sure [sometimes, because] our mothers ask us why do we even have to go [to the March]? They tell us we have it all.

“But the walk puts all the things, the issues and the challenges to the fore. I want to be able to speak and I want a lot more women to come next year,” she said.

Her fiancé, when asked how he uses his privilege as a man in Pakistani society, said he makes sure his future wife “gets the rights she deserves” because the responsibility of each of them “increased”.

“At the same time, I also talk to my family. I feel like, you know, our mothers, they’re so conditioned to [the status quo] and give up their basic rights, so they have to unlearn all of that.

“I make sure they have a conversation and we tell them the things they need to stand up for.”

