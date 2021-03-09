Millions of women face health risk due to cuts to PM Modis fuel plan

NEW DELHI: Five years ago, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis offered women a chance to dramatically improve their lives with subsidies for cooking fuel in what has become one of the most famous campaigns of its administration.Now crippled by a growing budget deficit, New Delhi has slowly reduced the size of these aid packages – a change that risks upsetting female voters and potentially exposing millions of people to higher pollution levels.In Allauddinnagar, a village in Uttar Pradesh, Laxmi Kishore, a 35-year-old housewife, is worried.Cooking food for her family was an ordeal that involved using cheap fuels like cow dung, crops, and wood, which burn with a sooty flame and left her with watery, choked eyes.When the Modis program made liquefied petroleum gas cylinders affordable for her a few years ago, she was breathing more easily.Now Kishore is preparing to return to her mud stove and the smoke fuels used by her ancestors because the grant that lands in her account every time she fills a bottle has ceased to arrive. Her husband lost his job as a cashier at a highway restaurant in the last few years of the Covid-19 lockdown, making a kitchen cylinder unaffordable for them without the handout.I dread a return to my previous pain, she said. It will mean less sleep and suffering in the smoke again.Provisions for LPG cooking fuel subsidies were halved in the federal budget for the fiscal year ending March 2022 to Rs 12,480 crore ($ 1.7 billion) from Rs 25,500 crore one year earlier. A spokesperson for the petroleum ministry did not respond to a request for comment.The government continues to modulate the effective price of subsidized domestic LPG, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a written response to questions from Parliament.The subsidy on the product increases / decreases with the increase / decrease in the price of the product in the international market and the government decision on the subsidy, he added.The program launched in 2016 by the Modi government offered cash rebates for the purchase of an LPG connection and a loan for the first can of fuel and stove.More than 80 million women from extremely poor households had received such LPG connections as of January 1 of this year.The government announced plans in the latest Union budget to extend the benefits to an additional 10 million households, mostly located in remote forests and hilly areas.To help the poor struggling with lockouts, the government also offered free three-cylinder LPG refills last year. Consumption of LPG in 2020 exceeded that of gasoline for the first time in a calendar year, according to government data.But the free supplies were a one-time move, and the CFO of Indian Oil Corp, the world’s largest bottle retailer, said last month that the government last year stopped subsidizing fuel for consumers except in the most remote areas.Meanwhile, LPG prices have soared across the country. The cost of a typical LPG bottle sold by Indian Oil in Delhi has risen 40% since November to Rs 819. Some opposition parties are focusing on the issue of high LPG prices for regional elections against the BJP.“You know the time is up for @narendramodi ji & @ BJP4India when the backbone of our society, WOMEN take to the streets to protest the rising prices of basic necessities like LPG,” the All India Trinamool Congress in a tweet.

Providing cooking gas has been one of the biggest successes of Modis’ flagship wellness programs, which also included building toilets and houses for the poor.

The elephant in the room is rising prices, said Arati Jerath, New Delhi-based author and political analyst.

The GPL program started out as a very popular program, but it fell apart due to the increase in prices. Modi will have to come up with a new emotional problem as the government runs out of money to engage in populist measures.

LPG is essential for reducing domestic pollution in India. The country has the highest cases of premature death in the world due to emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels, including coal and petroleum products, according to research done by Harvard University in collaboration with others. academic institutions.

Removing subsidies and increasing prices will likely affect LPG consumption, especially in rural areas where alternatives such as firewood, agricultural residues, manure cakes are readily available, according to researcher Ashok Sreenivas. principal at Prayas, an energy policy group.

An increase in the use of alternative solid fuels will certainly have an impact on the health of women and children in rural areas, as these release particles that can cause diseases such as lung cancer, heart disease and even strokes, he said.

India faces issues other than price in getting the poorest populations to switch to cleaner fuels. Availability is also an issue in remote areas that are hard to reach, Prayas said in a December report.

The petroleum ministry said beneficiaries of the program took advantage of less than two of the three free refills offered over nine months last year.

Indoor air pollution, mainly from the burning of solid fuels like wood, dried dung and biomass, contributed to more than one million deaths in 2010, making it the second biggest health risk factor in India, according to a 2015 report by the Steering Committee on Air Pollution and Health Problems.

The International Energy Agency, in a special report last month, said that despite the recent success of expanding LPG coverage in rural areas, 660 million Indians have not fully switched to fuels. modern and clean cooking facilities. Higher costs and fewer subsidies could make it more difficult to attract new users.

Vehicle exhaust fumes, industrial emissions and other factors have already made India 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world.

The task of encouraging the poor to use cleaner fuel becomes even more difficult, with millions of people losing their jobs during the pandemic.

Poor households are more sensitive to higher fuel prices, as they can easily switch to cheaper alternatives for which they only have to pay pennies a day, rather than spending up to $ 11 per cylinder up front. .

Prices are rising and the government has stopped compensating us, said Kaushal Kishore, Laxmis’ husband. I can’t afford LPG anymore and this is my last bottle until I get a job.