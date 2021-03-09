Kerry in Brussels to relaunch US-EU climate cooperation





BRUSSELS (AP) US special climate envoy John Kerry traveled to Brussels on Tuesday to relaunch transatlantic cooperation with EU officials following President Joe Bidens’ decision to join the global effort to fight against climate change.

Like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden has said tackling global warming is one of her top priorities. Biden called on the United States to join the Paris climate agreement in the early hours of his presidency, overturning the US withdrawal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Kerry was hosted by European Commission Vice-President for Climate Action Frans Timmermans for discussions focused on the upcoming UN climate summit, which will take place in Glasgow in November. He also spoke with von der Leyen and other EU officials at a weekly meeting of the Transatlantic Climate Action Committee.

Kerry insisted the partnership should be even stronger now.

We are facing an extraordinary crisis, as science is screaming at us, the evidence is increasing year by year, said Kerry, a former US secretary of state. Last year, once again, the hottest year in history. … So it’s a crisis, the climate crisis. But it’s also a moment of the greatest opportunity we’ve had since perhaps the Industrial Revolution.

The 2015 Paris agreement on climate change commits countries to come up with plans to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released by the combustion of fossil fuels. European Union leaders reached a hard-hitting deal in December to reduce the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.

The EU wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by the middle of the century as part of its action plan for the European Green Deal. The Biden administration has yet to announce a new national 2030 target to reduce fossil fuel emissions in the United States.

We have no better partners than our friends here in Europe and in the EU, it is important for us to align ourselves now which we will discuss today because no country can solve this crisis, said Kerry . It will take all countries.

Experts say any international effort to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) or ideally 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) as agreed in the Paris agreement would be difficult without the contribution of the United States, the second largest carbon emitter in the world. after China. Scientists say time is running out to reach that goal because the world has already warmed by 1.2 degrees C (2.2 degrees F) since pre-industrial times.

Paris isn’t the only one doing the job, Kerry said. Scientists tell us: this decade, 2020 to 2030, must be the decade of action.

In addition to the UN climate summit in November, Kerry planned to discuss preparations for a climate leaders summit hosted by the United States on April 22-23. Kerry was also due to meet with the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

