CM invites PM Modi to inaugurate Swarnim Rath Yatra on Himachal day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was unable to attend the Himachal Pradesh State’s Golden Jubilee celebrations on January 25 at the historic Shimla Ridge, is likely to arrive in Mandi on April 15 – Day of Himachal. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday, said upon his return here: “I invited Modiji to report ‘Swarnim Rath Yatra’ – a yearlong event featuring the glorious 50 years of Himachal’s development. The yatra aims to reach 25 lakh in the 12 districts of the state. He was originally scheduled to attend the January 25 event, which was held at the Ridge, but due to his Republic Day commitments, the Prime Minister was unable to attend, but was promised to attend any upcoming event in Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister was in Himachal Pradesh on October 3, 2020 to inaugurate the famous Rohtang tunnel. His visit to Mandi is more important as the state will soon see four municipal elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan and Mandi. Mandi is also the district of origin of the chief minister. Besides the “rath yatra”, massive preparations are underway for three other key events to secure the greatest political mileage from Modi’s visit ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. It will inaugurate the 111 MW Sawra Kuddu hydel project located in the Rohru region of Shimla district on the Pabbar River, a tributary of the Yumana. The project, which is at least eight years late, enjoys the distinction of having an 11 km long underground tunnel. This could turn out to be a very expensive project with the cost of producing 1 MW of power likely to be around Rs 14.50 crore. Another mega hydel project pending for the laying of the foundation stone is Luhri (Stage II), a 210 MW hydel project, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet in November 2020 for implementation. by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL). The project is located downstream of the 1,500 Nathpa-Jhakri hydel project and the 412 MW Rampur hydel project. The project had faced strong opposition from local populations and environmental groups. The BJP government has also proposed an extraordinary session of the Assembly to which the president or vice-president will address as part of the state’s 50th anniversary celebrations. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

