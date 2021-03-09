Rick Scott leans on Boris Johnson to join campaign to move Olympics to China

A US senator from Florida is testing the strength of the so ballyhooed special relationship with Britain, pressuring the prime minister to join him in heretofore unsuccessful calls to move the Olympics out of China.

His.Rick scott contacted the British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson, noting that while a “boycott” of the Olympics might be a no-start, large-scale action would be the right move.

“Recently, you opposed the idea of ​​boycotting the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. I, too, oppose boycotts because they only hurt athletes who have spent their lives training to represent their country on the international stage, but that doesn’t mean nothing needs to be done. Governments and international organizations have the capacity and responsibility to address human rights concerns and call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change direction and move the 2022 Olympic Games out of Beijing ” , Scott urged.

Scott cited his own bill calling for action “unless Communist China demonstrates significant progress in securing and protecting basic human rights.”

“The IOC has the time and the capacity to move the Games to a country that truly respects human rights, and I urge you to join me in this effort and urge the IOC to take immediate action,” Scott wrote, leaving the country in question open.

The senator noted in the letter that he had requested a meeting with the Joe biden White House on this file, a request that does not yet seem to have resulted in action.

“Under no circumstances should the world community give Communist China an international platform to whitewash its crimes, which will happen if it is allowed to host the 2022 Olympics in Beijing,” Scott Biden wrote last month. , calling for a meeting to discuss the horrific human rights atrocities happening across communist China and the efforts to select a new venue for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Although the president was silent on the subject of Olympic relocation, the White House communications directorJen psaki called to move the Summer Olympics from Japan to Florida earlier this year, saying there would be “a lot of steps” before such a move could take place. She referred other matters to the US Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee.



