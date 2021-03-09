Twitter sues Texas AG Paxton, claiming he abused power after Trump ban





Twitter is suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton has announced an investigation against Twitter after suspending the account of former President Donald Trump. Twitter claimed Monday that Paxton was abusing his office in retaliation for Trump’s suspension. Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories.

Twitter filed a lawsuit on Monday against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming he used his political power to retaliate against the social media platform after he launched former President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed in a northern California court, said Paxton launched an investigation on Twitter following his decision to ban Trump.

Paxton announced in January that it was sending a series of investigation requests to Twitter as well as to Google, Facebook, Amazon Web Services and Apple. Paxton said the investigation was into corporate restraint decisions and the “apparently coordinated dismantling of the President of the United States.”

The lawsuit filed on Monday said that Paxton “made it clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his vast investigative powers, to strike back at Twitter for making editorial decisions with which he is not concerned. ‘okay,’ according to AP.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump in January following the Capitol riots. Facebook has also suspended Trump “indefinitely,” as has YouTube, although YouTube said last week it would restore access to Trump’s account once it believed the “risk of violence” had passed.

In his January announcement, Paxton quoted the First Amendment as saying “this widespread silence and the effects it will have on the future of free speech.” The First Amendment does not prevent Twitter, as a private company, from restricting speech and is able to decide its own moderation policies.

In a statement to Insider, Twitter said Paxton was the one breaking the First Amendment. “An essential part of Twitter’s mission is to protect free speech and defend an open Internet. We work every day to protect those interests for the people who use our service around the world,” a spokesperson said. from Twitter.

“The First Amendment protects everyone’s right to free speech, including private businesses. In this case, the Texas Attorney General is abusing the powers of his office to violate Twitter’s First Amendment rights and attempt to do so. silence freedom of expression. “

AP reported that Paxton press officers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday evening. Insider was not immediately able to contact Paxton’s office for comment.

In December, Paxton led the charge by launching a legal offer to overturn the November 2020 election result. He is also the subject of an FBI investigation into whether he violated corruption and corruption laws. abuse of power in its relationship with a wealthy donor.

