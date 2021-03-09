



A rare joint statement by the directors general of Indian and Pakistani military operations on February 25 announcing that the two countries have agreed to strictly observe the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Cashmere (J&K) sparked much speculation about what caused the turnaround. Moeed Yusuf, special assistant on national security to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, called the announcement a diplomacy victory and added that new avenues would open up in the future, as reports of backward meetings -plan in neutral places led to the pact.

Analysts have linked the reiteration of respect for the truce along the de facto border to the prolonged standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh and New Delhis’ attempts to avoid a two-pronged conflict with two allied adversaries. Many have questioned whether the new administration Joe Biden pushed the two countries to normalize their relations. The Pulwama attack, the Balakot strike that followed, and India’s decision to change the constitutional status of J&K intensified tensions between the two countries in 2019. The following year, the highest violations of the ceasefire -fires, around 5,000, have been reported along the de facto border.

But while the roots of the current thaw can be debated, the only question that matters to residents in the constant line of fire along the 740 km border is whether the ceasefire will last long enough for they can live to fight another day, or if their lives and livelihoods will again be sacrificed at the altar of narrow political ends. This breakthrough means they can tend their fields and educate their children without worrying about their ability to return home alive.

Cross-border bombardments over the years have destroyed livelihoods, left crops unharvested, and forced even the well-to-do to take odd jobs in distant towns to support their families. Most of the border areas are inaccessible and remote, and have even been denied mobile phone connectivity for years due to their proximity to Pakistan.

Cross-border workers can now hope to live their lives with dignity without having to often rush into cramped bunkers to save their lives. Cross-border bombing not only killed hundreds, but had an emotional impact on survivors. Many border regions such as Karnah are so remote that people have to stock up for the winter months before the snow cuts them off from the outside world. Inter-LoC bombing would even hamper the storage and evacuation of injured residents.

In the 1,600-resident Kashmirs Churnada village, which lost two residents in 2020 as a result of cross-border bombing, residents gathered at the shrine of a Muslim saint to celebrate the new deal. They sighed with relief that they could finally cultivate their land, graze their cattle and send their children to school without fear. No less than 70 civilians and 72 soldiers have died in cross-border shootings since 2018. According to Reuters, nearly 300 civilians have been killed since 2014 in ceasefire violations on the Pakistani side. He reported that in the picturesque Neelum Valley on the other side, hundreds of hotels and guesthouses were established during the ceasefire as tourists traveled throughout the year. Reuters said tourism had gone into a spin and guest house operators were being forced to dig into their savings as skirmishes and gunfire increased.

Border workers divided on both sides can only hope that the ceasefire does not derail as it was after the 2008 bombings in Mumbai. The 2003-2008 Peace Era brought rich dividends to border communities and led to the start of inter-LoC bus services. It would have been unthinkable a decade earlier, as it was akin to the Pakistanis’ recognition of Indian sovereignty over J&K.

The reiteration of the commitment to the truce has raised hopes that a dialogue process has effectively stalled since 2008. The fact that senior national security officials were allegedly involved in the talks ahead of the recovery should leave hope.

A similar commitment led to the ceasefire agreement for the first time in 2003, which resulted in more than half a decade of calm in Kashmir and some degree of healing. Build on the present moment.

