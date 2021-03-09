Gandhi Ashram overhaul: PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad on March 12





For the past two years, there had been murmurs about the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram, founded by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. It’s now official and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting his home state of Gujarat on March 12, will likely share his vision on it as he kicks off celebrations for 75 years of independence from India. Modi will mark a 21-day walk from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari District, Gujarat to mark the anniversary of the historic Salt March. Prior to the Prime Ministers’ visit, the government of Gujarat set up two very powerful committees. One committee will be chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while the second group will be chaired by K. Kailashnathan, Chief Chief Secretary of the CM. The committees will be represented by high-level bureaucrats and people from Sabarmati Preservation and Memorial Trust, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala and Khadi Udyog, among others. According to sources, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,000 crore. The plan was prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited, based in Ahmedabad, led by architect Bimal Patel. He is also the architect of the Central Vista project in New Delhi. A source familiar with the developments said the general idea is to make the place world class and to see that more space of the Ashram premises is available to the public. Sources said those occupying space in the Sabarmati ashram like Sabarmati Gaushala have agreed to give way. However, some area residents insisted they would not be moving. Sources said they would have the option of buying property elsewhere and that if they did not want to move, the place would be retained in the new plan. The government of Gujarat having issued a RG, things became official. Kartikeya Sarabhai, who heads the Sabarmati Preservation and Memorial Trust, told THE WEEK that the prime minister will shut down the Dandi Yatra on March 12. The government of Gujarat has also allocated the amount in this year’s annual budget, he added. The plan, however, is likely to be the subject of criticism from the Gandhians. Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has publicly stated that the government is now doing what had already been decided a few years ago. He took to social media and said: Bapu did the Dandi Kooch to fight the plight of the salt of the earth, the poor and oppressed of India, not as a political show of force as intended by Pradhan Sevak Shree who for over a hundred days ignored calls from farmers. Dandi Kooch of opportunities. (sic)

