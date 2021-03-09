How Pakistan Killed Its Own Digital Dreams





In 2018, a report from the United Nations Development Program indicated that 64% of Pakistan’s population was under the age of 30. Pakistan has one of the youngest populations in the world.

In South Asia, it is surpassed only by Afghanistan. This means that 64% of Pakistan is made up of Millennials, Gen-Z and whatever the new generation will be called. These generations have grown up and will grow up in an era of increased digitization. With the onset of the global pandemic, they are even learning and working digitally. These young people are the foundation of Pakistan. They will eventually build the country’s digital economy.

At the end of 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Digital Pakistan initiative. The measure focused on equity, providing internet access across the country, fostering the sharing of technological skills and creating an atmosphere conducive to the growth and innovation of digital startups.

While the official Digital Pakistan project aimed to focus on digital payments and government processes, this was the first time in Pakistan that the government had taken a comprehensive national-level initiative to advance the country’s digital economy.

It was an encouraging sign for those looking to get involved in this area. Previously, Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, launched Arfa Karim Technology Park, which provided space, guidance and support to all new digital startups in the region.

Along with this project, for the first time, the Prime Minister’s Office actively engaged with content creators. They invited YouTubers, Instagram influencers and international vloggers to the Prime Minister to discuss how to use digital spaces to propel Pakistan’s image.

In addition, they discussed how to develop Pakistan’s booming digital economy. If you only looked at these examples, you would see a government dedicated to creating a healthy digital atmosphere in their country by engaging young people and working with state resources. Reality was and definitely is different.

Challenges have emerged from the very government that created the idea of ​​a digital Pakistan. The last year laid bare the promises of an equal internet and resulted in a wave of bans, censorship and draconian laws, so much so that internet giants like Google and Facebook have threatened to leave the country and no longer create operational offices.

The government’s blatant attempts to control social media and digital content began in February 2020, when the Rules for Protecting Citizens (From Online Harms), 2020 were released.

These rules reportedly covered over-the-top media content (which is all video content that can be streamed online. Shows on Netflix are an example of over-the-top content) and streaming services. The government expanded the powers of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to the point that they could appoint a national coordinator who had the power to block online content (Article 7 of this law specifies these powers. ) and ask social media companies to delete what they like.

These laws also put social media companies in a very tight spot; According to them, social media companies were mainly beholden to Pakistani government requests to remove content and data on citizens.

The law specifies that the data must be transmitted in the clear, in order to meet the needs of the government. The law’s problematic positions have drawn criticism from civil society and stakeholders in the Pakistani digital economy. The government ultimately struck down the law by promising a stakeholder meeting and consultation with relevant stakeholders. This promise was never kept, leading us to the Pakistani government’s other attempt to introduce the “social media rule”.

In 2020, the Pakistani government introduced another version of this law. These rules, called “Illegal Online Content Removal and Blocking Rules (Procedure, Monitoring and Safeguards), 2020”, are categorically worse than the previous iteration, in terms of privacy intrusions and attribution. major powers in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which has proven to be a problematic institution when it comes to digital censorship.

“The rules are quite worrying about the general criteria they set for moderation of social media content, adding more caveats to free speech through Section 4. It includes terms vague such as false and false information and ‘decency or immorality,’ said Shmyla Khan, director of research and policy at the Digital Rights Foundation, a digital rights NGO in Pakistan.

A student wearing a face mask walks past a mural on a street in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, October 6, 2020. FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP via Getty Images

Khan added that the rules give social media companies eight to 24 hours to meet obligations to remove content. According to her, this leaves no time for the platforms to deal with the situation with precision, thus giving the government broad powers to ban entire platforms and content at will.

In response to the entry into force of this new law, the Asian Internet Coalition has expressed deep concern. The coalition includes tech giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook, who have been monitoring censorship developments in Pakistan since the first law was passed in February 2020.

In a statement, they said the new rules would make it extremely difficult for its members to operate in Pakistan.

“Draconian data localization requirements will hamper people’s ability to access a free and open Internet and close Pakistan’s digital economy to the rest of the world,” the statement said.

This reaction highlights a major political problem in Pakistan, and it has to do with the government’s attitude towards the Internet and their need to control the morality, decency and behavior of its citizens.

“There is a deep distrust of citizens and their online activities. Rather than seeing the Internet as a site of innovation and creation, our activities are viewed with suspicion. There must be a fundamental change in how citizens are viewed by the state, before seeing meaningful initiatives that truly affect every citizen, ”said Khan, of the Digital Rights Foundation.

Between the notification of these two rules, the PTA gave us a taste of what digital life in Pakistan might look like if these rules were in place, unopposed.

The PTA has banned dating apps in the country, including Tinder and Grindr, temporarily banned TikTok for promoting immoral content on the platform, and even banned the popular streaming app Bigo Live.

Authorities banned access to India’s Zee5 streaming service because it was broadcasting a Pakistani online series called Churails (roughly translated to Witches), which was the local entertainment industry’s first attempt to produce a show. feminist led by women.

What all of this has in common is that all of the content has been flagged by Pakistani citizens for their seemingly immoral tone and has therefore been banned. There are no checks and balances in the process. It is only when there is an outcry on social media and from civil society that such decisions are overturned or put “into consideration”.

Pakistani authorities operate with ambiguity, and this gray area is where they apply their worldviews to digital experiences and content. Words with open interpretations such as “national morality” and “civic sense” are used freely by the PTA and PEMRA to justify their harsh decisions.

Pakistan’s digital dreams are narrowly defined, as described by Shmyla Khan. The government’s dream focuses only on economic gains and reducing corruption in the country. These two goals have remained relatively unfulfilled.

The welfare of the average Pakistani citizen is not at the center of their policy. For Pakistan to truly enter the digital realm, control of content, access and opportunities must be transferred out of the hands of the state and into the hands of the people.

Pakistan is an extremely young country. Retaining their youth will do them a terrible disservice, a service that may never be forgiven.

Arslan Athar is a freelance writer based in Lahore, Pakistan. He writes on culture, entertainment and technology.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

