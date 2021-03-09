A reality between the Turkey-Pakistan and India-Greece alliance

In the modern age, the balance of geopolitical power is constantly changing. New alliances are forming. In response to the formation of these alliances, historically, tensions are emerging again. Pakistan and Turkey have traditionally been friends for a long time. At present, relations between the two countries are at an all time high. But there is a kind of tension around this relationship in the subcontinent and the Eastern Mediterranean region, which is a multidimensional polarization.

The disputes between Turkey and Greece over oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean are not over. On the other hand, there are tensions between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir dispute. In this context, there is an allusion to a new partnership between Greece and India. On January 23, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the inauguration of an agreement on a submarine destroyer for the Pakistani Navy, stressing the importance of relations between the two countries.

Ankara is building this warship for Pakistan as part of Turkey’s Shipbuilding Project. The Turkish shipbuilding project is an ambitious initiative. The project was commissioned in the 1990s using resources under the auspices of the Turkish Defense Ministry and initiated by the private sector. One of the goals of this project is to supply various products made here to friendly countries.

Pakistan came forward to achieve Turkey’s target and ordered the purchase of four submarine destroyers. President Erdogan noted that Turkey and Pakistan have taken one step closer to their historic brotherhood by referring to Indo-Greek relations, he said Ankara and Islamabad are ready to meet any regional challenges.

The shipbuilding project is seen as an important milestone in Turkey-Pakistan defense cooperation. The agreement signed between the Turkish company STM and the Pakistani navy is very significant. The Pakistani Ministry of Defense has signed two agreements with the Turkish company. Under this agreement, a navy tanker will be built for the Pakistani navy. Another agreement is to build an Augusta 90B class submarine for the Pakistani Naval Forces commands.

In order to expand cooperation in the defense industry between Pakistan and Turkey, close military contacts have been initiated between the two countries. In recent years, the Pakistani frigate Alamgir and a Pakistani navy special team have participated in Turkey’s military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean. The exercise was conducted in an area of ​​the sea which is in dispute between Turkey and Greece over ownership.

Ankara’s open support for Pakistan is particularly significant in the context of Turkey’s internal situation. In early 2020, a meeting took place between then-Pakistani Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah and the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan. According to a source from Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, the two sides are considering passing a bill granting dual citizenship to citizens of the other.

The Kashmir dispute has been added as another fundamental issue in the special relationship between the two countries. The mainstream Turkish media of international renown have supported Pakistan and criticized India on the issue of India’s policy in Kashmir. Turkey-based NGOs, such as the Anatolian Youth Association, continue to push to limit India’s role in Kashmir. They urge the Turkish government to make itself the voice of the Kashmiris.

At the end of 2019, the ruling AK Party MP in Turkey publicly stated that Turkey should monitor regional historic disputes and come up with an Islamic mechanism to resolve them. “We believe that peace and stability in South Asia cannot be envisaged without the question of Kashmir,” said Mohammad Balad, another member of the AK party. Kashmir Solidarity Day is celebrated on February 5 of each year in occupied Kashmir by India, Pakistan and elsewhere. He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara on the occasion.

Last year, Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir issue was raised at the UN. “Our country and the whole nation are on the side of the Kashmiri people,” he said. Those who have gone through a very painful day in the past and are still going through it.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey met in January in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The content of the tripartite meeting and the decision were highlighted in the Islamabad Declaration. The three countries agreed to strengthen their cooperation in order to monitor, support and protect the minority Muslim population around the world. Emphasis is placed on adopting integrated strategies to deal with sensitive issues such as regional and international terrorism.

In talks between the foreign ministers of the three countries, the conflict between Pakistan and India over Kashmir and the conflict between Turkey and Greece over the waters of the eastern Mediterranean have become of particular importance. . The three countries agreed to continue to support each other in achieving their common goals on these issues. Their attitude is reflected in the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. In this war, Turkey and Pakistan provided significant military and diplomatic assistance to Azerbaijan, which enabled Azerbaijan to win the war. Numerous media reported that some Pakistani special forces were involved in the war.

Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan’s war with Armenia was no secret. Greece and France, on the other hand, strongly support Armenia. After that, various aspects of Azerbaijan’s close relations with Pakistan began to emerge. Much of Pakistan’s energy demand is likely to meet Azerbaijan. Until now, the country has depended on Saudi Arabia for this. On the basis of Pakistan-Turkey relations, the country tries to participate in the geopolitics of Central Asia. As a close ally of China, Beijing is also believed to enjoy Beijing’s tacit support for Pakistan.

As part of the alliance between Pakistan and Turkey, the two rivals India and Greece plan to build a strategic partnership for their mutual benefit. Although New Delhi and Athens have long enjoyed good diplomatic relations, they never extended their relations to the level of military cooperation or common foreign policy interests. But since the conflict with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, Greece has adopted a much more active foreign policy and has focused on forming new alliances to counter Turkey’s efforts to establish regional dominance.

In October 2020, the Greek Minister of Defense, Nicolas Topolas, held an official meeting with the Indian Ambassador to that country, Amrit Loban. They discussed ways to strengthen mutual cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and the defense industry. On the other hand, the country’s foreign minister, during a recent meeting with the Portuguese foreign minister, underlined the importance of strengthening relations between the European Union and India. Portugal will chair the European Council for the next six months. In this case, Greece is playing the role of mediator to improve India’s relations with Europe, which has strengthened diplomatic relations between Greece and India.

Greece actually wants to build a strong zone against Turkey. Athens wants to expand from the Aegean region to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and India. Greece wants to establish the strongest defense cooperation relationship with India. An agreement or memorandum of understanding could be signed between the two countries in the coming months.

India’s position and its huge population have become a major obstacle to achieving Turkey’s geopolitical goals. Once again, the alliance of Greece, Turkey’s arch enemy with India, has become an embarrassment for Turkey. In the context of Turkey’s close relations with Pakistan, it cannot be said that India will attract Greece there.

How far Greece will go now depends on the country. It is not yet time to say what role the Greco-Indian alliance will play in the international geopolitical context.

The writer is a student of Rajshahi University. E-mail: [email protected]