Inside story on Trump’s confrontation with Beijing





In his new book, just released today, Washington Post foreign policy columnist Josh Rogin reveals the White House drama behind Trump-era headlines on China. Why is this important: Early in the Trump administration, observers speculated that Trump’s affinity for billionaires and dictators, and his lack of concern for human rights, could lead him to sell security and American values ​​for an agreement with Beijing. It didn’t happen but Rogin shows how easy it could have been. Details: Rogin’s book, “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi and the Battle for the 21st Century,” traces the trajectory of the Trump administration’s policy towards China, which in the first few months has oscillated between accommodation and confrontation. The book provides new insider details on some of the leading headlines of the time, including Trump’s phone call with the Taiwanese president, his short-lived attempt to deport Guo Wengui to China, and an appeal. fateful phone call in February 2020 with Chinese President Xi Jinping. . Between the lines: The account is based on in-depth interviews with many former administration officials, particularly former White House adviser Steve Bannon, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and former director of the National Security Council Chinese Matt Turpin. The plot: Trump has at times thrown a wrench into the plans of his own officials who were hawkish towards China, particularly in the first two years of the administration, and he has often mixed up “national security and making economic deals with Beijing’s advantage, ”Rogin writes. Taiwan: While many of Trump’s advisers are longtime Taiwan supporters, Trump himself was not. “Taiwan is a stone’s throw from China,” Trump told a US senator, according to Rogin’s account. “We’re 8,000 miles away. If they invade, there’s nothing we can do about it.”

While many of Trump’s advisers are longtime Taiwan supporters, Trump himself was not. “Taiwan is a stone’s throw from China,” Trump told a US senator, according to Rogin’s account. “We’re 8,000 miles away. If they invade, there’s nothing we can do about it.” Huawei: Although the US national security community has warned that the Chinese telecommunications company is a security threat, Trump has repeatedly offered to include Huawei in trade talks.

Although the US national security community has warned that the Chinese telecommunications company is a security threat, Trump has repeatedly offered to include Huawei in trade talks. Guo Wengui: Chinese leaders tried to convince Trump to expel the exiled Chinese tycoon, based in the United States where he became an open critic of the Chinese Communist Party, by sending casino mogul Steve Wynn to Trump with a dossier presenting Guo as a rapist. After Trump told Bannon “we have to catch the rapist,” Pottinger ran to the West Wing to convince Trump to give in.

Chinese leaders tried to convince Trump to expel the exiled Chinese tycoon, based in the United States where he became an open critic of the Chinese Communist Party, by sending casino mogul Steve Wynn to Trump with a dossier presenting Guo as a rapist. After Trump told Bannon “we have to catch the rapist,” Pottinger ran to the West Wing to convince Trump to give in. COVID-19[FEMALE:[FEMININE:In a February 6, 2020 phone call, Xi told Trump that the coronavirus pandemic will go away when warmer weather arrives, an incorrect assessment that Trump would soon publicly repeat. The big picture: The leaders of the United States and China have made major tactical mistakes over the past four years. The Trump administration mistreated allies and made “damaging unforced errors,” Rogin writes. The result has been that this “new era of naked competition with China is now seen by many as a dispute between the United States and China, rather than an international response to China’s actions as it rises.” .

mistreated allies and made “damaging unforced errors,” Rogin writes. The result has been that this “new era of naked competition with China is now seen by many as a dispute between the United States and China, rather than an international response to China’s actions as it rises.” . Chinese leaders, for their part, “has blatantly and consistently misinterpreted and misunderstood Trump and his administration from the start,” repeatedly drawing “wrong conclusions both about Trump and how his administration was operating.” What to watch: The Biden administration is trying to right some of Trump’s “unforced errors” and convince the rest of the democratic world that China’s growing superpower status is not just a narrow US concern. Go further: Trump’s Chinese-American transformation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos